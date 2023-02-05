 

Lemont mayor Egofske chosen to replace Durkin in state House

Updated 2/5/2023 7:56 PM

Lemont Mayor John Egofske was chosen Sunday to fill the 82nd District Illinois House seat left vacant by last month's resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

Egofske, who will continue to serve as mayor, said he intends to use experience as a municipal leader and CPA to address economic and quality-of-life issues while in the state legislature.

 

"After 27 years in corporate business as a job creator, I look forward to working with anyone, from any party, who shares my goals to lower property taxes, address crime, and keep jobs in Illinois," he said in the announcement of his appointment.

In the same announcement, Durkin called Egofske a proven business leader and "outstanding public servant."

"His success in the Village of Lemont prepared him to solve the problems facing our state," Durkin said.

Durkin submitted his resignation Jan. 10, about two months after he stepped down from his role as the House GOP leader. The Western Springs Republican served 22 years in the state legislature, including nine as leader.

Sunday's announcement touted that the village of Lemont under Egofske's leadership since 2017 has reduced outstanding debt and liabilities, increased bond ratings, improved public pension funding and developed a robust business plan.

A registered CPA and graduate of Benedictine University, Egofske said he will decline a state pension.

The 82nd District includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

