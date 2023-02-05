Lambs Farm to host Valentine's Day event for children

Lambs Farm in Libertyville is hosting Cookies & Cocoa, a Valentine's Day party for children and families on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature children's story time and craft stations where children can make Valentines.

Admission includes access to a special hot cocoa assembly bar and a cookie for children to decorate.

Lambs Farm is a nonprofit which offers vocational and residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. The farm is at 14245 W Rockland Road in Libertyville.