Lambs Farm to host Valentine's Day event for children
Updated 2/5/2023 4:19 PM
Lambs Farm in Libertyville is hosting Cookies & Cocoa, a Valentine's Day party for children and families on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature children's story time and craft stations where children can make Valentines.
Admission includes access to a special hot cocoa assembly bar and a cookie for children to decorate.
Lambs Farm is a nonprofit which offers vocational and residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. The farm is at 14245 W Rockland Road in Libertyville.
