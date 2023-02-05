Kids build snowmen in Wheeling while they could
Updated 2/5/2023 8:09 PM
This week's warmup means they may not be around for long, but for one gloriously sunny Sunday in Wheeling, the snowmen were front and center.
The snowy creations were the work of kids who stopped by the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center for the Build a Snowman event.
Among the builders were 5-year-olds Logan McClure and Nirvaan Sharma, who teamed up to make a snowman with a scarf, hat and corncob pipe.
"I like how it looks," Logan said.
After finishing their creations, the young snowman makers were able to enjoy a hot chocolate, make winter crafts and get a take-home kit to help them build another snowman at home.
