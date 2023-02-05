Kids build snowmen in Wheeling while they could

Dante Chavez, 7, and Adeline Issakoo, 5, laugh as they put a hat on the snowman they made Sunday during the Build A Snowman event at the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

A snowman gets a nose added Sunday during the Build A Snowman event at the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Five-year-olds Logan McClure and Nirvaan Sharma put the final touches on their snowman, including a corn cob pipe, during the Build A Snowman event Sunday at the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

This week's warmup means they may not be around for long, but for one gloriously sunny Sunday in Wheeling, the snowmen were front and center.

The snowy creations were the work of kids who stopped by the Wheeling Park District's Community Recreation Center for the Build a Snowman event.

Among the builders were 5-year-olds Logan McClure and Nirvaan Sharma, who teamed up to make a snowman with a scarf, hat and corncob pipe.

"I like how it looks," Logan said.

After finishing their creations, the young snowman makers were able to enjoy a hot chocolate, make winter crafts and get a take-home kit to help them build another snowman at home.