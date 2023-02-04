Truck plows into Carpentersville house in hit-and-run crash

Carpentersville police seek information on a hit-and-run crash into a house that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to a Village of Carpentersville Public Safety post on social media, around 1:45 a.m. a black Chevrolet truck crashed into a house at an undisclosed location on Robin Road. The vehicle was described as an early 2000s model.

The driver fled before police arrived.

Any information on the crash, referenced as report number 23-1630, may be reported to kkostopoulos@cville.org.