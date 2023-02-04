One person dies in a fire at a Palatine condominium

A person died in a fire at a Palatine condominium Saturday morning, authorities said.

The victim, unidentified in the Palatine Fire Department report, was the sole casualty. There were no other injuries to residents or firefighters.

The department responded at 6:37 a.m. Saturday to an automatic fire alarm at a condominium complex at 245 N. Smith St., fire officials said.

A 911 call followed.

Four minutes after the initial alarm the first fire truck arrived, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from a second-story window. That crew attempted a rescue while other firefighters tried to extinguish the flames. The fire was contained to one unit, though workers searched other units in the building for residents and other fires.

By 7:10 a.m., 39 firefighters, including teams from Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows, had the blaze under control, officials said.

There was no fire damage to any of the other units.

The Palatine fire and police departments and the Illinois fire marshal's office were investigating the cause of the fire. No estimate of the damage was available.