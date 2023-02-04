Head-on crash kills one driver near Lake Villa

One person was killed and another critically injured in a two-car collision near Lake Villa on Friday night.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a GMC Acadia, traveling northbound on Route 59 south of Route 132 in an unincorporated area of Lake Villa, veered into the southbound lanes and struck a Kia Sorento head-on, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 9:50 p.m. Friday.

The GMC driver was a 74-year-old man from the area. Witnesses reported the GMC swerving before hitting the Kia, driven by a 73-year-old man from Ingleside, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries. The Kia driver was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arriving. The other driver remained in the hospital with critical injuries, police said Saturday morning.

Impairment appeared to be a factor in the crash, which was being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.