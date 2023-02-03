Woman dies crossing Wolf Road after being struck by two vehicles

Wheeling police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old Wheeling woman fatally struck by two vehicles as she was crossing Wolf Road near Manchester Drive Thursday night.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Dawn Marabella and has scheduled an autopsy.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene and are cooperating fully with the investigation. Neither showed any signs of impairment, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at about 9:32 p.m.

Both vehicles that struck the woman were traveling northbound on Wolf. At the site of the collision, there is one northbound and one southbound lane that are separated by a median.

Police said the area is considered residential and there are no pedestrian traffic controls where the collision occurred.

The Northwest Suburban Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is assisting Wheeling police with the ongoing investigation.