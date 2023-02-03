Sugar Grove library to hold informational meetings about ballot question

Sugar Grove Public Library District will host two informational meetings about the district's upcoming ballot question.

The district is asking voters to approve a "zero net" tax rate increase in the April 4 election. Library officials and consultants will present information about the proposal during a town-hall meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Meeting Room C at the library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. A second meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the library.

For details about the ballot question, visit the library's website at sgpl.org/referendum.