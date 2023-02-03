Sugar Grove library to hold informational meetings about ballot question
Updated 2/3/2023 5:31 PM
Sugar Grove Public Library District will host two informational meetings about the district's upcoming ballot question.
The district is asking voters to approve a "zero net" tax rate increase in the April 4 election. Library officials and consultants will present information about the proposal during a town-hall meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Meeting Room C at the library, 125 S. Municipal Drive. A second meeting will happen at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the library.
For details about the ballot question, visit the library's website at sgpl.org/referendum.
