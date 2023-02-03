South Elgin man sentenced in DUI crash that injured two

A South Elgin man was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2020 crash that seriously injured two other people, officials said.

John A. Schwartz, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm on Sept. 29 and was sentenced Friday, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Schwartz was driving a pickup truck south on Dunham Road near Dunham Court around 10:30 a.m. June 20, 2020, when he hit the first victim's car from behind, forcing it into the path of the second victim's vehicle -- a garbage truck -- that left the road and struck a tree, the release said.

A police investigation showed that Schwartz was traveling at more than 20 mph over the speed limit and had marijuana in his system, as well benzodiazepines, a class of drugs largely used to treat anxiety, according to the state's attorney's office.

Schwartz is required to serve at least 85% of his sentence, and he'll receive credit for one day served in the Kane County jail.

