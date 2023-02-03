Officials shed light on death of woman whose body was found near Libertyville street

Officials said this week the death of the woman whose partially skeletonized remains were found along a Libertyville road in November was self-inflicted.

Last week, officials identified the body as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54, and said she had died from asphyxia, also known as oxygen deprivation, but didn't say how it happened.

Stephen Newton, chief deputy coroner, said there was evidence at the scene that indicated her death was self-inflicted. Previously officials said they had no reason to suspect foul play.

Jimenez-Hernandez was last seen alive by a family member in Chicago in April, and investigators determined she'd been living in the Libertyville area near where her body was discovered. Newton said officials believe Jimenez-Hernandez died about 40 yards away from the Libertyville road where her remains were discovered.

Newton added that an office pathologist believed Jimenez-Hernandez had been dead for weeks when officials discovered her remains.

To access the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline, text or call 988.