No injuries in Elgin car wash fire

No one was injured Thursday in a fire at an Elgin car wash.

Firefighters responded just after 10 a.m. to a call at Brittain's Touchless Car Wash at 1923 Larkin Ave., the Elgin Fire Department said in a news release. When crews arrived, they found a 2017 Jeep burning in one of the car wash bays. The interior of the bay also was on fire.

The firefighters extinguished the blaze within ten minutes of their arrival. But the fire burned through the roof of the bay and caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Car wash owner Mike Warren wrote on Facebook that the fire department determined that the fire started in the vehicle while it was inside the wash. He said the driver smelled smoke and got out before the fire started in the engine.

The department put the initial damage estimate at about $130,000.