Lake County property transfers for Dec. 19-28, 2022

Antioch

$513,000; 1820 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Don A Fields

$484,000; 22869 W Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by William A Freundt to Kenneth H Devience

$432,000; 1814 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Alonzo Massey

$375,000; 23861 W Bayview Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jason M Tillery to Brett Michael Eastlick

$375,000; 1199 Blue Heron Circle, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Angela R Fleming to Kasjusz Kordylewicz

$340,000; 42434 N Witt Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Julia K Mizzi to Jan Pachon

$332,500; 24301 W Beach Grove Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Pablo Castaneda to Andrew R Sztorc

$330,000; 637 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Robert A Novak to Tadeusz Marciniak

$326,000; 22574 W Washington St., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Randolph S Wehr to Michael T Mitchell Sr

$315,000; 26227 W Heart O Lakes Blvd., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eugene Kryczka Jr to Christopher Sanhamel

$314,500; 40851 N Black Oak Ave., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Miles Monroe to Randall J Hoffman

$295,000; 26084 W Wilson Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Teresa L Hokanson to Michael Ream

$247,500; 25090 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Austin M Kohlmeyer to Troy V Watring

$131,000; 23240 W Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Gavin Family Lp to Xadon Ivory

Bannockburn

$585,000; 1875 Duffy Lane, Bannockburn; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Gjc Properties LLC Duffy Lane to Ovidiu Astalus

Beach Park

$350,000; 10420 W Hendee Road, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Kempf Trust to Joseph David Wiggins

$245,000; 9912 E Mawman Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Antonieta Barragan to Jorge Ayala Jr

$200,000; 10416 W Ford Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Tamara Starks to Marivel Vela

$199,000; 10174 W Ford Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Schneider Apts LLC Series II to Avo Properties LLC Series 1017

$195,000; 13200 W Sheffield Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Annalisa Teresi to Milton M Scroggins

Deerfield

$500,000; 627 Waukegan Road, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Covello Trust to Stamo Evtimov

$276,000; 381 Kelburn Rd Unit 212, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Pamela E Herzog to Sussman Trust

$202,000; 336 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Hrejsa Trust to Gloria Katherine Aliaga

Fox Lake

$380,000; 1375 Dunns Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by John R Miller to Kevin Omalley

$250,000; 1153 N Oakwood Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Todd S Knoll to Robert E Wilken

$199,000; 606 Crystal Springs Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Gerstner Trust to Margaret A Gerfen

$115,000; 8 Ridgeland Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Quillet Group to Armando Lopez

$58,500; 31 Montego Colony Unit 3, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Randy L Weisell to William Askin

Grayslake

$684,000; 32362 N Pine Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Zekology LLC to Daniel Carl Berg

$425,000; 1052 Harris Road, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Caroline L James to Erica K Svojse

$295,000; 1501 Belle Haven Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by John Stetz to Eduardo G Ledesma

$270,000; 91 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Linda Willhite to Mary M Stang

$245,000; 750 Dillon Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Beverly G Jaffe to Kabreyia Jones

$245,000; 224 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Dickens Trust to Michael Obrien

$235,000; 242 Bonnie Brae Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Jody L Duffin to Stefanie Marchiori

$192,500; 364 Normandy Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Kathleen M Mcandrews to Erin Marie Macdonald

$180,000; 676 Pierce Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Andrew E Giernoth to Dexter Landry

Gurnee

$385,000; 430 Long Hill Road, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Victor Lopez

$380,000; 1504 Camden Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Karynanne R Crawford to Patrick Lieneck

$125,000; 930 Taylor Dr Unit 109, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Eleanor M Klein to Kenneth C Hall

Hainesville

$180,000; 332 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jarett I Baird to Satya Prasanna Misra

Hawthorn Woods

$670,000; 33 Wedgewood Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Hongyu Xue to Taras Bezruchko

Highland Park

$724,000; 211 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by 211 Green Bay LLC to Scott Zindell

$492,500; 885 Pleasant Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Elizabeth Waldman Frazier to Steven Wachstein

$415,000; 1107 Sandwick Court, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ronald E Amster to Nicklaus Proepper

$387,500; 899 Yale Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Susan Fell Lazar to Leah B Sundheim

$380,000; 1510 Arbor Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Racioppo Trust to Sheila M Lin

$285,000; 619 Glenview Ave Unit 401, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steven M Wachstein to Hannah Cohen

$175,000; 670 Roger Williams Ave Unit 2, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert L Stack to 1711 Estes LLC

Highwood

$250,000; 129 Pleasant Ave., Highwood; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Alan J Nannini to Ornella Giovanna Gregorutti

$205,000; 221 Prairie Ave Unit 5, Highwood; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Daniela Stangret to Yessenia Abigail Alvarado Vasquez

Indian Creek

$452,500; 1012 Dolores Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Madhava Rao Marneni to Saluja Trust

Ingleside

$250,000; 35830 N Ash St., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Raymond W Gomoll to Erica Lynn Jakstas

$235,000; 35719 N Oakwood Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Cassie D Bennett to Mario Villa

Kildeer

$721,000; 20896 W Yorkshire Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Richard A Way to Scott Tidwell

$692,500; 21753 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vincent Gumma

$683,000; 21742 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mariya Lishchynska

$652,500; 20929 N Heather Court, Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Nicholas Nowicki to Austin C Deardorff

$620,000; 23058 N Pinehurst Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to David C Heeren

Lake Bluff

$330,000; 116 Ravine Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Dane Johnson to Kenneth W Sorensen Jr

$295,000; 801 W Blodgett Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Theodore L Hironimus to Jonathan C Saesan

Lake Forest

$720,000; 150 N Ahwahnee Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Margaret E Blodgett to Ryan J Hayman

$690,000; 26577 N Longwood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Seth N Ghantous to Michael R Gilbert

$650,000; 1282 Edgewood Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Bradford Woloson to Nancy J Kowalski

Lake Villa

$400,000; 23650 W Trenker Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Connie A Eckert to Matthew Weiser

$285,000; 141 Oak Lane Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Ashley N Mountain to Brendan Wagner

$270,000; 227 Berkshire Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Charles L Tillerson to Denise A Wilcox

$235,500; 117 Walden Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Keith M Petersen

$145,000; 21743 W Oak Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Kcre LLC 21743 West Oak Ave to Kathryn Boarini

Lake Zurich

$562,000; 45 S Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee

$450,000; 164 Vista Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lowell A Isenberg to Philip Hiotis

$418,500; 167 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Lukas F Karch

$389,000; 513 Surryse Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steven C Ploughe to Rumen Dyulev

$375,500; 1225 Berkley Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to David Boelter

$330,000; 1032 Heartwood Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Marys Lane Loncoarl LLC to Sean Landry

Lakemoor

$374,500; 32036 N Great Plaines Ave., Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Oladeji Akosile

$355,000; 31578 N Clearwater Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by James P Kane to Austin Hurley

Libertyville

$725,000; 521 Fairhill Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Keith E Hospodarsky to Richard D Southgate

$500,000; 14045 W Petronella Dr Unit 5&6, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gregory S Anderson to Lion Libertyville LLC

$490,000; 927 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Acorn 14 LLC to Tiffanie Johns

$490,000; 15525 W Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Minsky Trust to Dynasty Trust

$411,000; 307 E Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Obenauf Trust to Christopher E Metke

$350,000; 311 North Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Zoran Pesakovic to Ronald Sachs

$302,500; 516 S 4th Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Riordan Brooks Stambaugh to Stephen Galanopoulos

$180,000; 602 S Milwaukee Ave Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Steven Charles Oleno to Joseph Farmer

Lincolnshire

$390,000; 127 Camden Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Meredith Godfrey to Carol Udoh Pritchett

Lindenhurst

$526,000; 2809 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Wendy Singer

$519,000; 827 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tara Simmons

$479,000; 756 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Paresh Patel

$345,000; 340 Tanager Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Uchiyama Trust to Keith Swiger

$225,000; 841 Blue Spruce Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Michael Freeman to David Weingart

$225,000; 2824 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Sarah Blue to Ming Chih Wei

Mundelein

$565,000; 3650 Melody St., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Shapiro Trust to Steven Lorsch

$502,000; 1210 Kasting Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Jonathan Engstrom

$469,500; 3181 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Carlos Archila

$464,000; 3191 Semple Way, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kathryn C Cervantes

$400,000; 1074 Wrens Gate, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Larry Moeller to Brian Wendt

$389,000; 3286 Hutchinson Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Broockmann Trust to Joseph B Brennan

$380,000; 705 Hillside Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Angelito Lantin to Romeo Talosig

$365,500; 19575 W Martin Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Henry Heupel to Joseph A Tomaso

$315,000; 556 Westminster Place, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Louise Trust to William Knowles

$120,000; 166 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Charles H Speck to Marissa A Amposta

Round Lake

$475,000; 35122 N Hauge St., Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Douglas E Olson to Eric Mcdonald

$415,000; 67 W Norwell Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Richard M Crane to Charles Fuscone

$390,000; 131 W Arlington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Broken House Renovation LLC to Darshan Patel

$363,000; 1632 S Amarias Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Yevgeniy Kelman to Kyle Tewksbury

$300,000; 527 W Mara Lynn Court, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Towona Lane

$281,000; 294 W Prairie Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Marcus A Smith

$260,000; 219 W Dennis Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Stephan P Dennis to Thomas Scott Kritzer Long

$215,000; 24560 W Stub Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Antonio M Marquez to Loeli Gonzalez

$202,500; 2286 W Bentley Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Jeffery J Nutschnig to Kristen A Dalton

$200,000; 74 W Buckingham Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Rod Louis to Nazar Chernyshov

$125,000; 35116 N Hauge St., Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Marjilou S Olson to Eric Mcdonald

Round Lake Beach

$260,000; 122 W Clarendon Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Juan Antonio Garcia Vieyra to Damarit Carrillo Hernandez

$220,000; 34392 N Barberry Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Hila Kostinsky to Jhon Michael Yabut

$220,000; 1602 Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Ana L Soto Miranda to Ivonne Rivera Ramirez

$215,000; 1407 Melrose Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Migdalia Perez to Stephanie Hernandez

$215,000; 1228 Meadowbrook Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Samantha I Aguirre to Aaron M Cleveland

$190,000; 819 Corona Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Thomas Fetcho to Juan Rocha Limon

$170,000; 608 Daisy Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Oscar Castellanos to Michele M Mcelheny

$136,000; 1624 Turnbull Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Ranferi Flores Vargas

$108,000; 1488 W Sand Bar Ct Unit 2B, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Joseph Maller

$105,500; 1520 W Sand Bar Ct Unit 2F, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Molloy Trust to Yolanda Galvan

Round Lake Heights

$387,500; 990 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Susan A Mahoney to Justin Lloyd

Round Lake Park

$255,000; 376 N Colony Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Pablo Castaneda to Juan Manuel Reynoso

$115,000; 412 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Jose Cuna

Spring Grove

$330,000; 38332 N Briar Road, Spring Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Julian Joel S Puzon to Jim Pililimis

$190,000; 38519 N Lincoln Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Stephanie Verjinski to Ralph Chowaniec

Third Lake

$400,000; 405 Seafarer Drive, Third Lake; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dave Carey to Timothy Vanlaningham

Vernon Hills

$747,000; 668 Insull Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Slater Trust

$313,000; 304 Court Of Elm, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dale Charles Kiffel to Denis Bondarchuk

Volo

$173,000; 1324 Baroque Ave., Volo; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Marlene Sar to Troy Van

$170,000; 405 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Caleb J Riechman to Olga Reoular Taidje

Wadsworth

$631,000; 14576 W Crabapple Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Bless Trust to Adam Ty Rohrer

Wadsworth

$622,000; 26372 Pennway Circle, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to James Siegel

$465,000; 2700 Heron Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Brian M Lewin to Wayne Bushmaker

$315,000; 1114 Madison Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Philip A Bronge to Yadira Mireya Neri Cantu

$297,000; 430 Hill Court, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Suveges Trust to Hines Trust

$290,000; 27768 N Orchard Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kenneth A Piercey to Mitchell B Miller

$240,000; 301 Stillwater Ct Unit 11-05, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Marie Diane Hines to Judith Billings

$230,000; 2845 Glacier Way Unit C, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Joseph Morales Jr to Katelyn Summers

$215,000; 511 Kimball Ave., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Thomas A Anderson to Kevin T Drehobl

$200,000; 285 Industrial Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Michael K Durkin to John A Webb

$197,000; 2805 Cattail Ct Unit B, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Lb Tiki Series V Trust to David Benjamin Johnson

$190,000; 1017 Sheridan Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Richard L Bazuin to Diversity Homes LLC Series G

Waukegan

$379,000; 13029 W Town Line Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by John Stark to Rexford Evan Wright

$315,000; 2014 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mercado Trust to Juan Martinez Perez

$265,000; 36250 N Green Bay Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Moises Aguilera to Robert Mazursky

$250,000; 1385 S Elder Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Sulaimon O Olugosi

$249,000; 926 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Rainbow Cleaning Systems Inc to Paris Latrese Pruitt

$230,000; 3505 Newcastle Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Albino Dominguez Sotelo to Angelica Ceja

$220,000; 1708 Jenkinson Court, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Hernandez Trust to Christopher Pucci

$215,000; 1756 N Ashley Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Ruby E Santana to Maria L Guzman

$210,000; 326 W Ridgeland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gregg W Pearson to Ian Lee Reinprecht

$210,000; 1505 Henry Place, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ricardo E Mendez to Rudy Lagunas

$200,000; 31 N Chapel St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Guerrero Family Trust to Rogelio Flores

$200,000; 12813 W Pacific Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Ricardo A Diaz to Hector Eduardo Rojas Beltran

$195,000; 2720 Iroquois Road, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Laura Campos to Oscar Alvarado Vega

$160,000; 4425 W Quill Ln Unit 311, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properti to Anju Bisht

$159,000; 2709 W Florida Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Diana Lara to Emelia Alcaide Escamilla

$90,000; 1020 Leith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jp Morgan Chase Bank to Abel Garcia

$86,500; 206 Baldwin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Bank Of New York Mellon Truste to Joel Cervantes

$70,000; 1110 Porter St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mary J Saunders to Hermilo Gomez

Winthrop Harbor

$258,000; 915 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Laurie A Livingston to Cevastian Guzman

Zion

$225,000; 2403 26th St., Zion; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Theodore D Brooks to Nashay Peete

$170,000; 2003 Ezekiel Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steven K Ancahas to Halina Levterov

$160,000; 2917 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jeffrey A Hendricks to Susana Alejandra Rodriguez

$127,500; 1824 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Cory Cybul to Marlene Carrillo

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.