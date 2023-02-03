Kane County property transfers for Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023

Algonquin

$507,000; 1551 Kensington Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Michael R Kowalski to Syed Tabish

$400,000; 1160 White Chapel Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Beverly J Grams to Amanda M Terzes

$216,000; 2134 Peach Tree Ln Unit 4254, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by David Gross to Baseer Haq

Aurora

$563,500; 2341 Inverness Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Mansen Trust to Matthew V Wiegel

$525,000; 746 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Lester Beale to Francisco Garcia

$480,000; 1658 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Janet M Rowoldt Trust to Mark Horne

$407,000; 957 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pavan Kumar Kushal Kumar to Pradhan Nag Makams Prakash

$350,000; 1252 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Fnu Nishant Saurabh to Satish Kumar

$345,000; 952 Honeysuckle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eric J Freewalt to Ana I Uribe

$342,500; 1035 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lawrence R Erickson to Albert Druzgala

$330,000; 974 Wedgewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Paul Richard to Nicholas S Richard-thompson

$325,000; 1621 S Hampton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Brenda E Garner to Aaron Bundy

$314,000; 2932 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Andrew J Federowicz to Dmytro Pavlov

$310,000; 3122 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Martin Farm Holding LLC #7 to Chad Martyn

$270,000; 1321 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Hasmukh Kothari Estate to Igig LLC

$260,000; 405 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey Brown to Deane Trust

$255,000; 335 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Theodia Gillsepie to Criseida Alvarez

$244,000; 732 Tinley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mark Wiech to Estibaliz Gonzalez

$225,500; 1363 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Griselda Delgado to Roberto Martinez Salazar

$222,500; 1360 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Rhema Rhea to Julio C Rodriguez

$220,000; 826 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Maria V Amaya-neri to Dmytro Feshchenko

$210,000; 1086 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Bradley J Boettcher to Kayla Koenig

$205,000; 1100 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jonas Montano to Martha Padilla

$205,000; 1072 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cheryl R Krugler to Edgar Chavez Lopez

$196,000; 892 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adelbert W Lash to Heriberto Vilchiz Moreno

$185,000; 509 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Hector C Aguiniga

$185,000; 1130 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lsf Master Participation Trust to Dioseline Sanchez

$175,000; 545 Spring St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Maria N Garcia to Fulgencio J Tapia-leal

$165,000; 761 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Maria Lydia Nieves to Ocjb Properties LLC

$164,000; 1358 Monomoy St Unit E, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eleazar Navarrete to Rosa D Aca Sibaja

$155,000; 1321 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Raquel Robles

$120,000; 332 Rosewood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Araceli Carranza to Ocjb Properties LLC

$115,000; 1855 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2308, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Christine M Neely to Adam Mario Colao

$105,000; 1895 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3510, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Patrick Johnson to Elizabeth Bugarin

$95,000; 1350 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sheree Ramsay

Batavia

$580,000; 419 Union Ave., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Diana C Zorc to Patrick H De Decker

$435,000; 803 Stewart St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Adrienne Michalek to Jennifer Lynn Nielsen

$385,000; 1028 Chillem Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael J Macdonald to Eric Moeller

$320,000; 1523 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kevin J Hodos

$260,000; 1456 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Tara Noel Robinson to Patrick Pierce

$124,500; 2S036 Grove Hill Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Erica J Hagen to Joel C Hagen

Big Rock

$456,500; 8S136 Granart Road, Big Rock; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Elizabeth L Ingles to Coyte Sprinkle

$360,000; 45W466 Bergman Drive, Big Rock; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Thomas M Brown to Stephen Andrew Milakis

Campton Hills

$715,000; 04N192 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Steve T Chang

Carpentersville

$243,000; 33 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Ruth Yanez Garcia

$225,000; 1002 Adams Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jorge F Hernandez to Everardo Martinez Garcia

$195,000; 256 W Main St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Stephen W Dalleska to Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee

$190,000; 2033 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Patricia Mejia to Sarah Zafar

$175,000; 988 Berkley St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kristie L Rick to Claudia G Garcia

$158,000; 18 Meadowlark Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed

$132,000; 118 N Grove St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by John Pochodenko to John Argueta

$127,500; 505 Gentle Breeze Terrace, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed

East Dundee

$317,000; 215 Howard Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Clinton Stecca to Jeremy Daniel Fixemer

$258,000; 14 Wenholz Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Linda M Schaaf to Andrew J Canciamille

$89,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 238, East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Flora M Breslich to Walter J Huellen

Elburn

$502,500; 685 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Ajay Patel

$458,000; 692 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Chris Katsigiannis to Beth A Luna

$447,500; 1065 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Joseph Andrew Aurelius

$430,000; 40W815 Dillonfield Drive, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nathaniel Conn to Robert J Dempsey

$195,000; 828 N 1st St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mary S Schluchter to Linda Callaghan

$186,000; 200 W South St Unit 8B, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Kyle Dean Westrom to William F Driessen

Elgin

$616,000; 3643 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Scott Michael Anderson II

$585,000; 1600 Gifford Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bradley D Welch to Scott Welch

$574,000; 3024 Cranston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eugenio Netallo to Peter Delalis

$511,000; 3672 Greenbriar Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Parul B Patel

$485,000; 828 Marlisle Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kalyan Kilaru to Uyangaa Tsogtbaatar

$480,000; 754 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Amzad Basha Shaik

$459,000; 3710 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Eunice N Mokwe

$445,000; 259 Garden Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Thomas M Curran Jr to Stephen D Cwain

$400,000; 1163 Clover Hill Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Jeffrey A Pahati to Chiranjiv Singh

$347,500; 806 Oakley Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Arthur P Malm to Ronald M Nishimoto

$335,000; 1225 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Greater Chicagoland Fellowship to Raul B Mate

$325,000; 305 Sexauer Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Scott Anderson to Christopher Daviero

$319,000; 83 Brookside Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Janusz Organistko to Yolanda Baugh

$305,000; 9N590 Flora Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Maria Olga Sixtos to Christopher Miles Volpe

$295,000; 744 Diane Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Annette Moreno to Miguel Diaz Resto

$285,000; 1056 Iroquois Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Koth Trust to Gerardo Pizano

$282,000; 1486 Knotty Pine Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eric Montanez to Akema Collins

$265,000; 1208 Ridgeway Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jennifer Lugar to Maria S Gallardo

$260,000; 933 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dennis Dituri to Nicholas R Alongi

$260,000; 551 South St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Octavio Navarro to Souna S Naqvi

$250,000; 1501 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Guadelupe Estrada to Arturo Godinez Monjaras

$245,000; 143 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Alfonso Castles to James Lagman

$220,000; 1263 Algonquin Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Manuel Cortes Ponce to Sergio Hernandez

$207,000; 2056 Jeffrey Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gregory L Mckay to Yolanda Garcia

$190,000; 865 Elizabeth St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Northstar Capital LLC to Maria D Yanez Sangerman

$183,000; 2 N Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dawn Dehaan to John Boline

$180,000; 641 Wellington Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert Julien to Miriam L Zavala

$159,500; 253 N Porter St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dan Westlund to Clara Mena Herrera

$150,000; 681 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Joanne Dugger to Angelica M Aburto

$134,000; 925 St. Charles St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cosme N Rodriguez to Juan A Ramirez

$88,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 134, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Carmelo Pinzon to John M Dominguez

$86,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 108, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Richard D Kirchberg to Donald E Laird

$62,000; 124 S Union St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Debra A Monteith to Alison L Smith

$51,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 328, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Louise Dalfino to Varian Trust

Geneva

$640,000; 417 N 1st St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael P Behee to John Sapien

$580,000; 1510 Turnberry Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Honor God Nominee Trust to Frank J Mugnaini

$470,000; 336 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Philip S Fiore to Roberto Impellittiere

$240,000; 106 Ridge Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Brian W Barker to Isabelle Leprich

Gilberts

$379,500; 11 Glenbrook Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Anthony L Bomicino to Tony Powell

$275,000; 412 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kristen M Greene to Maria Ghirila

Hampshire

$380,000; 460 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Michael Morrison

$345,000; 802 Elm St., Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mark C Weber to Emily M Cruz

$325,000; 204 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Kenneth J Prehm to Daniel Zedan III

$300,000; 705 S State St., Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Eric Bahe to Hilary A Bahe

$171,500; 17N210 Oak Grove Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Jose A Lozano

Huntley

$410,000; 12817 Tahoe Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joanne M Carlson Trust to Ruth Egebrecht Reid

$375,000; 13530 Abbington Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Melvin H Akin Trust to Michael J Oxby

$369,500; 14545 Tawny Lane, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Betty Ann Smith to John G Motush

$333,500; 12240 Songbird Lane, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Sunagel Trust to Thomas G Moyer

$228,000; 13462 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Stanley Piltz to Carol M Forbes

Maple Park

$410,000; 48W142 Country Life Court, Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Sidney Watkins to Jacob Levita

$220,000; 2N048 Saddlewood Drive, Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by David K Keiner to Justin Mcgill

Montgomery

$150,000; 2310 Countryside Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Linda Ahlgren to Rosa R Robles

North Aurora

$425,000; 1400 Fechner Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Paul F Conarty to Larry D Berger Trust

$302,500; 729 Chesterfield Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Worthel Young Trust to Dennis D Buck

$279,000; 1130 Kilbery Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Anton Malovany II to Antonio E Zurita Melin

$265,000; 325 Sussex Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Leslie A Debaun Trust to Zaid Jabbar

$223,000; 262 Abington Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joseph A Wolfe Trust to Maria D Montoya

Pingree Grove

$358,000; 629 Brighton Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Frank T Albers to Roberto Jimenez-sotelo

$350,000; 1573 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Todd J Kimbrough

$349,000; 1641 Middleton Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to David Michael Korth Jr

$345,000; 963 Scottsdale Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Geraldine F Pagano to Christ G Houlis

$289,000; 1770 Kelley Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Catalino Segui Borromeo Jr Tru to Teresa Mcgloon

$153,500; 2225 Aurora Dr Unit 21, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by James S Nicholson to Barbara Lopez

Sleepy Hollow

$400,000; 401 Rainbow Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by First American Bank Trustee to Matthew S Brown

South Elgin

$607,000; 33 Persimmon Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Darin T Brown to Nicholas Brandon Ostapa

$559,000; 753 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joseph T Pedone to Brian Franz

$291,000; 71 Ione Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Jeanette Seimetz to Harmandeep Chatha

$278,000; 911 James St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Benjamin Allen to Ellen C Corpuz-bacerra

$270,000; 345 Thornwood Way Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Joseph G Adams to Alex David Hardison

$260,000; 289 Nicole Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Barbara Ralston to Frances Vavallo

$235,000; 19 Windsor Cir Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael J Woznicki to Kimberly S Alltop

$225,000; 221 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert Michael Lagesse to Chad Schusler

$217,000; 6N979 Elgin St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Blaine Jones to Garrett G Unterberg

St. Charles

$689,000; 37W215 Baker Hill Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dalia Maag to Steven Cascio-mariana

$600,000; 6N408 Riverside Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by John C Johnson to Daniel Gary Kelly

$600,000; 41W818 Hunters Hill Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Martin Burke Trust to Marc S Machetta

$475,000; 36W299 Crane Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Darin P Delaney to Kevin Jakubowski

$460,000; 404 S 6th St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Eugene H Payne II to Jamie Lynn Morin

$450,000; 42W025 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Patrick Scoleri

$450,000; 3722 Illinois Ave Unit G, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pole Position Real Estate LLC to Lupa Holdings LLC

$426,000; 2699 Regency Ct E Unit E, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Suzanne Kos to Ronald Two Bulls Jr

$390,000; 512 S 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Laura Lausch to Daniel P Griffin

$365,000; 14 Saint Germain Place, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Penny Boedigheimer to Makenzie L Mason

$307,000; 51 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Paul A Lund Trust to Russell J Riendeau

$253,000; 123 S 13th St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jarrod D Balthis to Jason Moore

$250,000; 1020 Howard St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Elisa A Dressler to Erol Gazaferi

$147,500; 34W625 Elm Ct Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by David Mysiliwiec to Lubica Kmetova

$133,500; 911 E Main St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Melissa Callahan

Sugar Grove

$579,500; 219 Goldenrod Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Alexis Elena Delgado

$532,000; 749 Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Donald G Brummel Jr to Aaron M Wise

$505,000; 837 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Robert A Johnson Jr to William Richard May

$460,000; 33 Walnut Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Richard E Sackett to Benjamin J Schneider

$450,000; 924 Bishop Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert D Jaeger to Rudolf Engel

$70,000; 1028 Chestnut Hill Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Christopher R Buchner to Matthew Brost

Wayne

$640,000; 33W364 Brewster Creek Circle, Wayne; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Prall Trust

West Dundee

$389,000; 948 Pember Circle, West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by David Dodge to Joshua Kirk Pasek

$367,000; 706 Geneva St., West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ollanar Properties LLC to Daniel Silva Jr

