Kane County property transfers for Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023
Algonquin
$507,000; 1551 Kensington Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Michael R Kowalski to Syed Tabish
$400,000; 1160 White Chapel Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Beverly J Grams to Amanda M Terzes
$216,000; 2134 Peach Tree Ln Unit 4254, Algonquin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by David Gross to Baseer Haq
Aurora
$563,500; 2341 Inverness Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Mansen Trust to Matthew V Wiegel
$525,000; 746 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Lester Beale to Francisco Garcia
$480,000; 1658 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Janet M Rowoldt Trust to Mark Horne
$407,000; 957 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pavan Kumar Kushal Kumar to Pradhan Nag Makams Prakash
$350,000; 1252 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Fnu Nishant Saurabh to Satish Kumar
$345,000; 952 Honeysuckle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eric J Freewalt to Ana I Uribe
$342,500; 1035 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lawrence R Erickson to Albert Druzgala
$330,000; 974 Wedgewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Paul Richard to Nicholas S Richard-thompson
$325,000; 1621 S Hampton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Brenda E Garner to Aaron Bundy
$314,000; 2932 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Andrew J Federowicz to Dmytro Pavlov
$310,000; 3122 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Martin Farm Holding LLC #7 to Chad Martyn
$270,000; 1321 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Hasmukh Kothari Estate to Igig LLC
$260,000; 405 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey Brown to Deane Trust
$255,000; 335 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Theodia Gillsepie to Criseida Alvarez
$244,000; 732 Tinley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mark Wiech to Estibaliz Gonzalez
$225,500; 1363 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Griselda Delgado to Roberto Martinez Salazar
$222,500; 1360 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Rhema Rhea to Julio C Rodriguez
$220,000; 826 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Maria V Amaya-neri to Dmytro Feshchenko
$210,000; 1086 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Bradley J Boettcher to Kayla Koenig
$205,000; 1100 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jonas Montano to Martha Padilla
$205,000; 1072 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cheryl R Krugler to Edgar Chavez Lopez
$196,000; 892 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adelbert W Lash to Heriberto Vilchiz Moreno
$185,000; 509 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Hector C Aguiniga
$185,000; 1130 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lsf Master Participation Trust to Dioseline Sanchez
$175,000; 545 Spring St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Maria N Garcia to Fulgencio J Tapia-leal
$165,000; 761 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Maria Lydia Nieves to Ocjb Properties LLC
$164,000; 1358 Monomoy St Unit E, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eleazar Navarrete to Rosa D Aca Sibaja
$155,000; 1321 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Raquel Robles
$120,000; 332 Rosewood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Araceli Carranza to Ocjb Properties LLC
$115,000; 1855 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2308, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Christine M Neely to Adam Mario Colao
$105,000; 1895 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3510, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Patrick Johnson to Elizabeth Bugarin
$95,000; 1350 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sheree Ramsay
Batavia
$580,000; 419 Union Ave., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Diana C Zorc to Patrick H De Decker
$435,000; 803 Stewart St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Adrienne Michalek to Jennifer Lynn Nielsen
$385,000; 1028 Chillem Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael J Macdonald to Eric Moeller
$320,000; 1523 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Kevin J Hodos
$260,000; 1456 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Tara Noel Robinson to Patrick Pierce
$124,500; 2S036 Grove Hill Drive, Batavia; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Erica J Hagen to Joel C Hagen
Big Rock
$456,500; 8S136 Granart Road, Big Rock; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Elizabeth L Ingles to Coyte Sprinkle
$360,000; 45W466 Bergman Drive, Big Rock; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Thomas M Brown to Stephen Andrew Milakis
Campton Hills
$715,000; 04N192 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Steve T Chang
Carpentersville
$243,000; 33 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Ruth Yanez Garcia
$225,000; 1002 Adams Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jorge F Hernandez to Everardo Martinez Garcia
$195,000; 256 W Main St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Stephen W Dalleska to Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee
$190,000; 2033 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Patricia Mejia to Sarah Zafar
$175,000; 988 Berkley St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kristie L Rick to Claudia G Garcia
$158,000; 18 Meadowlark Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed
$132,000; 118 N Grove St., Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by John Pochodenko to John Argueta
$127,500; 505 Gentle Breeze Terrace, Carpentersville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Asif Mohammed
East Dundee
$317,000; 215 Howard Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Clinton Stecca to Jeremy Daniel Fixemer
$258,000; 14 Wenholz Ave., East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Linda M Schaaf to Andrew J Canciamille
$89,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 238, East Dundee; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Flora M Breslich to Walter J Huellen
Elburn
$502,500; 685 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Ajay Patel
$458,000; 692 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Chris Katsigiannis to Beth A Luna
$447,500; 1065 Station Blvd., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Joseph Andrew Aurelius
$430,000; 40W815 Dillonfield Drive, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nathaniel Conn to Robert J Dempsey
$195,000; 828 N 1st St., Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mary S Schluchter to Linda Callaghan
$186,000; 200 W South St Unit 8B, Elburn; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Kyle Dean Westrom to William F Driessen
Elgin
$616,000; 3643 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Scott Michael Anderson II
$585,000; 1600 Gifford Road, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bradley D Welch to Scott Welch
$574,000; 3024 Cranston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eugenio Netallo to Peter Delalis
$511,000; 3672 Greenbriar Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Parul B Patel
$485,000; 828 Marlisle Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kalyan Kilaru to Uyangaa Tsogtbaatar
$480,000; 754 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Amzad Basha Shaik
$459,000; 3710 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Eunice N Mokwe
$445,000; 259 Garden Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Thomas M Curran Jr to Stephen D Cwain
$400,000; 1163 Clover Hill Lane, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Jeffrey A Pahati to Chiranjiv Singh
$347,500; 806 Oakley Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Arthur P Malm to Ronald M Nishimoto
$335,000; 1225 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Greater Chicagoland Fellowship to Raul B Mate
$325,000; 305 Sexauer Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Scott Anderson to Christopher Daviero
$319,000; 83 Brookside Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Janusz Organistko to Yolanda Baugh
$305,000; 9N590 Flora Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Maria Olga Sixtos to Christopher Miles Volpe
$295,000; 744 Diane Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Annette Moreno to Miguel Diaz Resto
$285,000; 1056 Iroquois Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Koth Trust to Gerardo Pizano
$282,000; 1486 Knotty Pine Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eric Montanez to Akema Collins
$265,000; 1208 Ridgeway Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jennifer Lugar to Maria S Gallardo
$260,000; 933 Millcreek Circle, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dennis Dituri to Nicholas R Alongi
$260,000; 551 South St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Octavio Navarro to Souna S Naqvi
$250,000; 1501 E Chicago St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Guadelupe Estrada to Arturo Godinez Monjaras
$245,000; 143 Highbury Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Alfonso Castles to James Lagman
$220,000; 1263 Algonquin Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Manuel Cortes Ponce to Sergio Hernandez
$207,000; 2056 Jeffrey Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gregory L Mckay to Yolanda Garcia
$190,000; 865 Elizabeth St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Northstar Capital LLC to Maria D Yanez Sangerman
$183,000; 2 N Aldine St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dawn Dehaan to John Boline
$180,000; 641 Wellington Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert Julien to Miriam L Zavala
$159,500; 253 N Porter St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dan Westlund to Clara Mena Herrera
$150,000; 681 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Joanne Dugger to Angelica M Aburto
$134,000; 925 St. Charles St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cosme N Rodriguez to Juan A Ramirez
$88,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 134, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Carmelo Pinzon to John M Dominguez
$86,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 108, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Richard D Kirchberg to Donald E Laird
$62,000; 124 S Union St., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Debra A Monteith to Alison L Smith
$51,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 328, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Louise Dalfino to Varian Trust
Geneva
$640,000; 417 N 1st St., Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael P Behee to John Sapien
$580,000; 1510 Turnberry Court, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Honor God Nominee Trust to Frank J Mugnaini
$470,000; 336 Colonial Circle, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Philip S Fiore to Roberto Impellittiere
$240,000; 106 Ridge Lane, Geneva; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Brian W Barker to Isabelle Leprich
Gilberts
$379,500; 11 Glenbrook Circle, Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Anthony L Bomicino to Tony Powell
$275,000; 412 Town Center Blvd., Gilberts; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kristen M Greene to Maria Ghirila
Hampshire
$380,000; 460 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Michael Morrison
$345,000; 802 Elm St., Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mark C Weber to Emily M Cruz
$325,000; 204 Julie Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Kenneth J Prehm to Daniel Zedan III
$300,000; 705 S State St., Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Eric Bahe to Hilary A Bahe
$171,500; 17N210 Oak Grove Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Jose A Lozano
Huntley
$410,000; 12817 Tahoe Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joanne M Carlson Trust to Ruth Egebrecht Reid
$375,000; 13530 Abbington Drive, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Melvin H Akin Trust to Michael J Oxby
$369,500; 14545 Tawny Lane, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Betty Ann Smith to John G Motush
$333,500; 12240 Songbird Lane, Huntley; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Sunagel Trust to Thomas G Moyer
$228,000; 13462 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Stanley Piltz to Carol M Forbes
Maple Park
$410,000; 48W142 Country Life Court, Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Sidney Watkins to Jacob Levita
$220,000; 2N048 Saddlewood Drive, Maple Park; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by David K Keiner to Justin Mcgill
Montgomery
$150,000; 2310 Countryside Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Linda Ahlgren to Rosa R Robles
North Aurora
$425,000; 1400 Fechner Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Paul F Conarty to Larry D Berger Trust
$302,500; 729 Chesterfield Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Worthel Young Trust to Dennis D Buck
$279,000; 1130 Kilbery Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Anton Malovany II to Antonio E Zurita Melin
$265,000; 325 Sussex Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Leslie A Debaun Trust to Zaid Jabbar
$223,000; 262 Abington Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joseph A Wolfe Trust to Maria D Montoya
Pingree Grove
$358,000; 629 Brighton Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Frank T Albers to Roberto Jimenez-sotelo
$350,000; 1573 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Todd J Kimbrough
$349,000; 1641 Middleton Road, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to David Michael Korth Jr
$345,000; 963 Scottsdale Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Geraldine F Pagano to Christ G Houlis
$289,000; 1770 Kelley Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Catalino Segui Borromeo Jr Tru to Teresa Mcgloon
$153,500; 2225 Aurora Dr Unit 21, Pingree Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by James S Nicholson to Barbara Lopez
Sleepy Hollow
$400,000; 401 Rainbow Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by First American Bank Trustee to Matthew S Brown
South Elgin
$607,000; 33 Persimmon Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Darin T Brown to Nicholas Brandon Ostapa
$559,000; 753 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Joseph T Pedone to Brian Franz
$291,000; 71 Ione Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Jeanette Seimetz to Harmandeep Chatha
$278,000; 911 James St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Benjamin Allen to Ellen C Corpuz-bacerra
$270,000; 345 Thornwood Way Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Joseph G Adams to Alex David Hardison
$260,000; 289 Nicole Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Barbara Ralston to Frances Vavallo
$235,000; 19 Windsor Cir Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Michael J Woznicki to Kimberly S Alltop
$225,000; 221 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert Michael Lagesse to Chad Schusler
$217,000; 6N979 Elgin St., South Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Blaine Jones to Garrett G Unterberg
St. Charles
$689,000; 37W215 Baker Hill Court, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Dalia Maag to Steven Cascio-mariana
$600,000; 6N408 Riverside Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by John C Johnson to Daniel Gary Kelly
$600,000; 41W818 Hunters Hill Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Martin Burke Trust to Marc S Machetta
$475,000; 36W299 Crane Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Darin P Delaney to Kevin Jakubowski
$460,000; 404 S 6th St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Eugene H Payne II to Jamie Lynn Morin
$450,000; 42W025 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Patrick Scoleri
$450,000; 3722 Illinois Ave Unit G, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pole Position Real Estate LLC to Lupa Holdings LLC
$426,000; 2699 Regency Ct E Unit E, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Suzanne Kos to Ronald Two Bulls Jr
$390,000; 512 S 6th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Laura Lausch to Daniel P Griffin
$365,000; 14 Saint Germain Place, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Penny Boedigheimer to Makenzie L Mason
$307,000; 51 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Paul A Lund Trust to Russell J Riendeau
$253,000; 123 S 13th St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jarrod D Balthis to Jason Moore
$250,000; 1020 Howard St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Elisa A Dressler to Erol Gazaferi
$147,500; 34W625 Elm Ct Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by David Mysiliwiec to Lubica Kmetova
$133,500; 911 E Main St., St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Melissa Callahan
Sugar Grove
$579,500; 219 Goldenrod Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Alexis Elena Delgado
$532,000; 749 Merrill New Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Donald G Brummel Jr to Aaron M Wise
$505,000; 837 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Robert A Johnson Jr to William Richard May
$460,000; 33 Walnut Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Richard E Sackett to Benjamin J Schneider
$450,000; 924 Bishop Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert D Jaeger to Rudolf Engel
$70,000; 1028 Chestnut Hill Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Christopher R Buchner to Matthew Brost
Wayne
$640,000; 33W364 Brewster Creek Circle, Wayne; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Prall Trust
West Dundee
$389,000; 948 Pember Circle, West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by David Dodge to Joshua Kirk Pasek
$367,000; 706 Geneva St., West Dundee; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ollanar Properties LLC to Daniel Silva Jr
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.