Elmhurst man pleads guilty to having child pornography
Updated 2/3/2023 2:52 PM
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography involving a video depicting a person under the age of 13.
David P. Faust, 52, of the 600 block of West Belden Avenue in Elmhurst, accepted a sentence of 298 days in jail. He was ordered to serve 50% of that time, and since he already has spent 149 days in jail awaiting trial, was released Thursday. He also was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation, and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. Faust was charged in September on five counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation by Elmhurst police and the DuPage County sheriff's Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.