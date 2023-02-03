Elmhurst man pleads guilty to having child pornography

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography involving a video depicting a person under the age of 13.

David P. Faust, 52, of the 600 block of West Belden Avenue in Elmhurst, accepted a sentence of 298 days in jail. He was ordered to serve 50% of that time, and since he already has spent 149 days in jail awaiting trial, was released Thursday. He also was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation, and ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. Faust was charged in September on five counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation by Elmhurst police and the DuPage County sheriff's Digital Forensic Investigation Unit.