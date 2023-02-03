DuPage County property transfers for Dec. 13, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023

Addison

$607,500; 760 W Fairway Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Meritus Homes Inc to Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr

$346,000; 847 N Wyncroft Place, Addison; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Reid Trust to Andy E Harvey

$330,000; 873 S Michigan Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Wojciech Poplawski to Steven Vasquez

$280,000; 637 N Neva Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Izaella Alicja Jablonska

Aurora

$563,500; 2341 Inverness Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Mansen Trust to Matthew V Wiegel

$525,000; 746 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Lester Beale to Francisco Garcia

$480,000; 1658 Havenshire Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Janet M Rowoldt Trust to Mark Horne

$407,000; 957 Times Square Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Pavan Kumar Kushal Kumar to Pradhan Nag Makams Prakash

$350,000; 1252 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Fnu Nishant Saurabh to Satish Kumar

$345,000; 952 Honeysuckle Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eric J Freewalt to Ana I Uribe

$342,500; 1035 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lawrence R Erickson to Albert Druzgala

$330,000; 974 Wedgewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Paul Richard to Nicholas S Richard-thompson

$325,000; 1621 S Hampton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Brenda E Garner to Aaron Bundy

$314,000; 2932 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Andrew J Federowicz to Dmytro Pavlov

$310,000; 3122 Secretariat Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Martin Farm Holding LLC #7 to Chad Martyn

$270,000; 1321 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Hasmukh Kothari Estate to Igig LLC

$260,000; 405 Lakelawn Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey Brown to Deane Trust

$255,000; 335 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Theodia Gillsepie to Criseida Alvarez

$244,000; 732 Tinley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Mark Wiech to Estibaliz Gonzalez

$225,500; 1363 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Griselda Delgado to Roberto Martinez Salazar

$222,500; 1360 Beau Ridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Rhema Rhea to Julio C Rodriguez

$220,000; 826 S Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Maria V Amaya-neri to Dmytro Feshchenko

$210,000; 1086 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Bradley J Boettcher to Kayla Koenig

$205,000; 1100 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jonas Montano to Martha Padilla

$205,000; 1072 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cheryl R Krugler to Edgar Chavez Lopez

$196,000; 892 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Adelbert W Lash to Heriberto Vilchiz Moreno

$185,000; 509 Front St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Hector C Aguiniga

$185,000; 1130 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lsf Master Participation Trust to Dioseline Sanchez

$175,000; 545 Spring St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Maria N Garcia to Fulgencio J Tapia-leal

$165,000; 761 E Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Maria Lydia Nieves to Ocjb Properties LLC

$164,000; 1358 Monomoy St Unit E, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Eleazar Navarrete to Rosa D Aca Sibaja

$155,000; 1321 W Galena Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Raquel Robles

$120,000; 332 Rosewood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Araceli Carranza to Ocjb Properties LLC

$115,000; 1855 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2308, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Christine M Neely to Adam Mario Colao

$105,000; 1895 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 3510, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Patrick Johnson to Elizabeth Bugarin

$95,000; 1350 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Sheree Ramsay

Bensenville

$320,000; 413 Grove Ave., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Walter Cotton

Bloomingdale

$400,000; 322 Montabello Unit 8-3, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Sung Jong Lee to Suren Gulyamov

$122,000; 132 Fairlane Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Winston 2021 LLC

$95,000; 132 Fairlane Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Kendall Partners Ltd

Burr Ridge

$350,500; 9017 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Carlos A Jimenez

$280,000; 9017 Palisades Road, Burr Ridge; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Lorrie V Delair to Kendall Partners Ltd

Carol Stream

$310,000; 1N028 Darling St., Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Cung Thang to John H Murray

$219,000; 1080 Rockport Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Billy Frias

$165,000; 464 S President St Unit 102, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Mandeep Singh Saluja to Jasvir Singh Thukral

$114,000; 330 Klein Creek Ct Unit B, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Alhood Investments LLC Series to Tiffany Jasinski

Darien

$360,000; 8631 Clifford Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Connie S Ratossa to Keith Gerlich

$300,000; 7921 Stewart Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jankovic Trust to Frank Vittorio

Downers Grove

$354,500; 5540 Durand Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Steven M Heald to Alison Peterson

$350,000; 713 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kenneth J Lechner to Jacob Edward Dander

$350,000; 10 S James Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Betty G Mitchell to Moo Jong Joo

$267,000; 333 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by James Lee Parrott Jr to William A Finet

$250,000; 4828 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Joseph D Spivak to Robert G Caire III

Glen Ellyn

$645,000; 565 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Armantrout Trust to Matthew J Coe

$108,000; 382 Sandhurst Cir Unit 5, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Edward White to Kendall Partners Ltd

Glendale Heights

$142,000; 205 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Rigoberto Mendiola to Victor Garcia

Lisle

$475,000; 6021 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Susan Brassfield to Nathaniel Mcmanus

$310,000; 4413 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kathleen P Jachna to Kayla Fletcher

$275,000; 5328 Meyer Drive, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Peter D Paganalis Estate to Rhys A Ladhani

$160,000; 2257 Christian Ln Unit 2D, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Jonathan Nicoletti to Kendall Partners Ltd

Lombard

$280,000; 1171 S School St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Mohammed Ziauddin Ahmmed Quraishi

$276,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 215, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Eduardo Loya Sr to Norma Jean Zito

Naperville

$1,330,000; 1024 Caroline Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by First National Bank Of Brookfi to Aalap Shah

$840,000; 3515 Grassmere Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Marion Madeja Trust to Syed Waseem Ali

$715,000; 932 Sanctuary Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Weichert Workforce Mobility In to Mathews Trust

$706,555; 2839 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Devendra Y Purav

$685,000; 2232 Palmer Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Abbas N Dossaji to Khoa Thi Vi Tran

$575,000; 3244 Barnes Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by David A Drake Jr to Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee

$560,000; 3412 Birch Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Simerpreet Kaur Nagra to Sunitha Dubba

$500,000; 219 Claremont Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Charleston Classic Homes Inc to Sanjeev Khatau

$495,000; 1754 Knox Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Frank J Baum III Trust to Sanjiv Kapila

$490,000; 2316 Remington Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Sean Mclain to Jeffrey Taksas

$485,100; 3343 Timber Creek Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Citibank Na Trustee to Shahrokh Shawn Namvar

$470,000; 1903 Alta Vista Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Hemant Goyal to Ronald Dean Lugay

$467,500; 23 W Franklin Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Diane P Ciambrone to Michael E Carroll

$448,000; 2783 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Gail A Peczkowski to Amy Byrd

$445,000; 2723 Sweetbroom Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Hari Prasad Gourabathini

$410,000; 1344 Danada Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Joseph F Libert to Cheng Trust

$280,000; 2828 Alameda Court, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Jiani Lu to Kenneth Samuel Mcconkey

$265,000; 2887 Gypsum Cir Unit 82, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Samuel M Schaefer to Abderrezak Mekkaoui

$220,000; 2959 Stockton Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Matthew Behnke to Ling Du

$158,000; 5S040 Pebblewood Ln Unit W505, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Si Chen to Michael Reid

Oak Brook

$153,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 16E, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Michael Wasicki to Stefanie Bruno

Roselle

$464,000; 216 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Joseph R Stephens

$163,000; 980 Cross Creek Dr N Unit BB1, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Patricia A Bartolomel to Mr Milo Investments LLC

Villa Park

$246,000; 534 S Euclid Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Wayne T Neff Jr to Marya F Gibbons

$240,000; 31 S Illinois Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Katherine P Turnbull to Clarence T Jonas

$150,000; 36 W Home Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Ronald H Janis Sr

Warrenville

$265,000; 30W036 Penny Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Daley Family Trust to Michael E Goin

$220,000; 3S401 Chestnut Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Alan V Lau

West Chicago

$264,000; 835 S Oak St., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Martin H Herrera to Marjorie David

Westmont

$380,000; 702 Citadel Drive, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Noreen A Finn to Aleksandra Rakovic

$270,000; 105 S Washington St., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Linsey Munoz

Wheaton

$535,000; 1345 Campbell Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Benjamin P Townsend to Richard J Daiberl

$390,000; 1010 Irving Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Gary K Singleton to Chadwick K Thorson

$305,000; 1122 Cherry St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Gordon Lyons to Tyler Larson

$220,000; 1570 Stonehill Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to James P Janik

$215,000; 1683 Monticello Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Lynch Trust to Kajuan Moore

Winfield

$675,000; 26W231 Tuckaway Court, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Howard M Hohl Trust to Jonathon Hughes

$630,000; 1S761 Equestrian Circle, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Thurston Trust to Carter H Klein

$354,500; 0S654 Winfield Road, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Smrl LLC to Glen A Erickson

Woodridge

$214,000; 2 Plover Court, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Sfr Borrower 2021-2 LLC to Roberta Fagan

$140,000; 2212 Country Club Dr Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kelly I Cerrone to Sreeram Jayaram

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.