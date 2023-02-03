Cook County property transfers for Dec. 8, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023

Arlington Heights

$660,000; 604 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Robert James Rachford

$567,000; 726 E Clarendon Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Craig D Farrell to Daniel T Wade

$485,000; 4206 N Salem Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Mildred D Rowen to Jake Brodette

$460,000; 1415 E Sunset Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Woods 2006 Trust to Anne E Young

$450,500; 1532 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Titan Home Specilists LLC to Pajerski Trust

$450,000; 818 W Catino St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Lins Trust to Jonathan E Tolomeo

$438,500; 1826 N Dale Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ronda L Kintzle Trust to Claudia Pop

$405,000; 714 E Canterbury Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Steven Maril to Patrick A Bruce

$385,000; 2407 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Douglas J Frait to Christopher Dumitrescu

$385,000; 1371 E Central Rd Unit C1, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Dennis M Sage to John Boidanis

$357,000; 1519 E Arbor Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Elbridge M Bolin to Ulanbek Manasov

$350,000; 2525 E Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Allison Decant

$320,000; 1952 N Silver Lake Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Erin B Davis to Iwona D Kochanski

$300,000; 704 E Oakton St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Dodgen Trust to Emma Mcauley

$290,000; 803 N Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Adam Magno to Thomas Weidman

$275,000; 1615 Fox Run Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Alexander Han to Plamen Ivanov

$272,000; 2316 S Goebbert Rd Unit 1005, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Yeop Eiss Eo LLC to Rsrc Ashton LLC

$255,000; 1807 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Kellie Truppa to Bonnie J Greenleaf

$251,000; 1020 S Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Bryan Ringham to Hilal Coban

$250,000; 1963 N Stillwater Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Virginia A Johnson to Kykyta Gannota

$245,000; 703 W Happfield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mary Muzzi to 703 W Happfield Dr LLC

$242,000; 4043 N Newport Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Carol Lyn Pio

$213,000; 1030 S Fernandez Ave Unit 2K, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Atanas Petrov to Reynaldo Vargas

$190,500; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 5C, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mbm Realty LLC to One N Chestnut Apartments LLC

$185,000; 200 W Campbell St Unit 812, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by George M Jirotka to Maria Monina Exconde

$185,000; 1 N Chestnut Ave Unit 1B P9, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Mbm Realty LLC Serie Y to One N Chestnut Apartment LLC

$175,000; 1030 S Fernandez Ave Unit 3K, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Judith Gersch to Afolasade Ibitola Suittu

$165,000; 1205 E Hintz Rd Unit 305, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Juliet H Nickl to Hamza Atieh Ali Hammad

$158,000; 2348 S Goebbert Rd Unit 1076, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Lipinki LLC 2348 Goebbert 1076 to Rsrc Ashton LLC

$145,000; 715 E Falcon Dr Unit E109, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Erik R Sealund to Daniel J Mikos

Barrington

$675,000; 631 S Grove Ave., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Lizak Trust to Alex Trust

$600,000; 153 Hillcrest Drive, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Gregory P Smith to Justin Whiting

$550,000; 20815 N Pleasant Trail, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Chris A Mcgregor to Doris Crudele

$550,000; 100 Redwood Lane, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Ahmed Family Trust to Eric M Torres

$542,500; 596 Chesterfield Lane, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Martin J Therrien to Tracy D Bacher

$358,000; 245 S Glendale Ave., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jeanne Nallon to Utopia Home Solutions LLC

Bartlett

$640,000; 351 Sayer Road, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Hussein Bahamou to Fawad Anwar

$280,000; 1834 Golf View Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Midong Choi to Sebastian Jurczak

$176,000; 328 Joan Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Christopher A Von Ehrenkrook to Marko Kesic

$136,500; 190 Elizabeth Ct Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Robert Farley to Robert Lulinski

Buffalo Grove

$730,500; 270 Saddle Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Sathish Kumar Collam

$665,000; 2961 Whispering Oaks Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Anil Dhawan to Tumenbayar Tumuchudur

$566,000; 363 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Patricia A Quist

$510,000; 641 Thompson Blvd., Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Dae B Lee to Harish Gangadharan

$432,000; 430 Checker Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Micah Kamin to Ranjani Krishnakumar

$395,000; 792 Stonebridge Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Lucas W Osterbur to Youngjae Lim

$350,000; 332 Glendale Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ryan Donohoe to Mark A Nimerfroh

$337,000; 590 Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Sharon Mozes

$327,500; 439 Glendale Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Alexander B Dimayuga to Ari Cohen

$295,000; 44 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Laivinieks Trust to Manoj Trivedi

$285,000; 1083 Providence Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jerome A Oakes to Daniel Cutler

$260,000; 315 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 28, 2022, by Becker Trust to Miguel A Coronado

$233,500; 535 Le Parc Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Krupp Investors LLC to Kunj & Nikunj LLC

$220,000; 207 Blossom Ct Unit 1-6-12, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Raghavendra Kulkarni to Vladlena Kapitanova

$205,000; 200 Lake Blvd Unit 421, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Greenberg Trust to Young J Choi

$161,000; 175 Lake Blvd Unit 342, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Adin K Goings to Kevin Yatsushiro

$150,000; 685 Grove Dr Unit 104, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Anthony Michael Shockey to Erjon Gjokaj

$105,000; 830 Trace Dr Unit 206, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Ronald W Kittner to Maksim Huracheuski

Des Plaines

$440,000; 389 Dulles Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Victoria Pyatetska to Seth Bruce

$360,500; 323 Amherst Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Donald R Hand Trust to Bhavik Nimishkumar Damania

$330,000; 720 Lance Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Joyce A Harris to Dessislava G Mardev

$324,000; 695 E Lincoln Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Arunaben J Patel to Lisette Broehl

$307,500; 265 S Warrington Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Sara Trice to Edward Hoffman

$300,000; 9013 Sherry Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Zofia Pezela to Karen Stephen

$285,000; 650 S River Rd Unit 801, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Timothy Elms to Pullen Trust

$270,000; 1584 E Forest Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Joseph Vargo to Miguel A Velazquez

$250,000; 9440 Sumac Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Cleotis Robinson to Jorge Perez

$250,000; 365 Graceland Ave Unit 201A, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Vasyl Havrylyak to Seung Joon Kim

$216,500; 1074 E Villa Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Wells Fargo Bank Trustee to Mihail Zhilev

$212,000; 1454 Ashland Ave Unit 502, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mortensen Trust to Shawn Mcguinness Gavin

$208,500; 1020 Rose Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to 2pk Designs LLC

$200,000; 1155 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Arabella Irene Smith to Rendell J Smith

$153,000; 9472 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2W, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Kun Bok Lee to Waqas Ullah

$150,000; 1817 Lee St., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by John Apel to Mian Homes Investment LLC

$140,000; 9604 Bianco Ter Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Magdalena Duch to Frank Earullo Jr

$122,500; 9355 Landings Ln Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Robert Nardini to Briana Danielle Schweig

$117,000; 8940 David Pl Unit 206-F, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Ivan Aratlakov

$93,500; 9604 Bianco Ter Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Deutsche Bank National Trust C to Gary Rogner

$90,000; 8908 Steven Dr Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Rukhsana Jaffer to Amin Ali Rajput

Elk Grove Village

$634,000; 1522 Dakota Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Emerald Inc to Zenovii Bliusovych

$550,000; 1243 Leeds Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Gary S Palicki to Daniel James Donato

$380,000; 1002 Tennessee Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Dumais Trust to Christopher Raymond Richard

$255,000; 1046 Savoy Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Fernando J Vazquez to Maksim Kompanets

$165,000; 1199 Cypress Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Robert Scott Selleck to Richard G Carr

Hanover Park

$550,000; 2000 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Akz Development Corp to Caryl D Hernandez

$415,000; 7967 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Husein Latic to Oleh Avramenko

$380,000; 1265 Bristol Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Mamoona Baig to Mohammad Saadullab Khan

$290,000; 3815 Clipper Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Jonathan E Gallardo

$290,000; 1836 Linden Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Thomas E Anderson to Jose Gallardo Infante

$265,000; 7038 Chestnut St., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Jonathan A Kelly

$250,000; 6871 Chestnut St., Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pankaj Gupta to Daniel Niedholdt

$190,500; 1062 Countryside Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Carl Mcfarland to Herbert Porter III

$148,000; 7531 Bristol Ln Unit 4, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Leslie Thielbar to Oleg Baliuk

Hoffman Estates

$530,000; 4285 Mumford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by John Bartl Jr to Kim David Kluge

$390,000; 345 W Newport Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Aim Investment Properties LLC to Tibor Hedesi

$350,000; 3731 Winding Trail Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Barton Trust to Brett M Barton

$330,000; 1640 Jefferson Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Andrew Pazdzioch

$319,000; 4539 Opal Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by K David Kluge to Ymt Property Series LLC 4539 O

$280,000; 686 Lincolnshire Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Patrik Pistorio to Emaad Hussain

$275,000; 235 Bode Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by George Kordopitoulas Trust to Said A Ortiz

$246,000; 495 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kim M Pedersen to Estelytics Inc

$155,000; 1743 Sussex Walk Unit A, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Muhammad Hassan to Alina Peresada

$133,000; 1708 Fayette Walk Unit C, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Sneha Mehul Thakkar to Nileshkumar Patel

$117,000; 1930 Kenilworth Cir Unit B, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by John R Baack to Allison M Lindrum

Lake Barrington

$275,000; 1225 Oak Hill Rd Unit D, Lake Barrington; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Marie F Kraft to Brendan Kennedy

Long Grove

$730,000; 6523 Saddle Ridge Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by James Barnes to Mion Trust

$650,000; 4415 Stonehaven Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by 4415 Stonehaven LLC to Saravanakumar Sagadevan

$142,500; 20110 W Old Meadow Trail, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Her Jiun L Chang to Amar Singh

Mount Prospect

$691,000; 1706 Frediani Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Maybach Trust to Hitesh H Gandhi

$460,000; 1113 N Sycamore Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Linda D Friend to Vasile Coman

$450,000; 215 E Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Deborah M Vaughan

$420,000; 1918 E Pawnee Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Srdjan Marsenic to Binoy Zachariah

$419,000; 105 N Prospect Manor Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Scott G Risolute to Richard Tilford

$390,000; 908 N Hemlock Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Thomas G Meier to Cyril Kakkanad

$387,000; 1921 E Hopi Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Bella Investments LLC to Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee

$360,000; 1110 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Valentin Vinogradov

$350,000; 1508 W Catalpa Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Eric Parsill to Joanna L Wrobel

$335,000; 605 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Costello Trust to David A Wells

$330,000; 500 S Busse Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Jones Trust to Despina Stolidakis

$189,000; 502 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 140, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Greda Trust to Mamasharif Soliev

$139,500; 290 N Westgate Rd Unit 416, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Aneliya Frys to Mary Ann Gates

$127,000; 400 E Kensington Rd Unit F, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Young Choi to Shibu John

$108,000; 613 W Central Rd Unit 5A8, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Linda C Lorimer to Bruce Trust

$107,000; 1485 S Canford Cliffs Dr Unit 2C, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Supha Phichagrum to Matthew Balinski

$105,000; 715 W Central Rd Unit B8, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ludwig M Pecht to Valentin Serban

$85,000; 705 W Central Rd Unit C1, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Murphy Trust to Ravi Parikh

North Barrington

$632,500; 1207 Lake Shore Dr N, North Barrington; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Mackay Trust to Brian Vasquez

$616,000; 14 Lakeside Lane, North Barrington; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Patricia A Simon to Huerth Mexico Trust

Palatine

$746,000; 481 W Brookline Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Brian K Furlong to Hollysmith Private Land Truste

$520,000; 898 W Kathleen Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Szwiec Trust to Aaron P Hill

$451,000; 1635 N Denise Ave., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Jose Juan Garcia Porcayo to Francisco Jimenez Diaz

$445,000; 309 S Elmwood Ln Unit 33, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Enayatollah Rezvani to Virginia Marie Pinto

$415,000; 777 N Coolidge Ave., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Anthony P Anesi to Linda Fritz

$410,000; 962 N Ventura Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Blodgett Trust to Mitchell Kazuk

$410,000; 651 E Monterey Road, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Edward J Jankun to Mohammad J Safdary

$313,000; 151 E Home Ave., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Construction Rehab Services Ll to Gil Kerkbashian

$310,000; 933 E Gardenia Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Gurcharn Jhaj to Cecilia I Escogido

$295,000; 1166 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Kazuko Ozaki to Satishi Inoue

$285,000; 774 W Misty Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Hughes Trust to Maryam Fallach Tafti

$285,000; 235 N Smith St Unit 309, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Kelsey E Crecchio to Dorota Steffek Sadowska

$280,000; 1421 E Virginia Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Valjanc Stevenson to Brandon Pratt

$275,000; 434 E Thornhill Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Corina S Bande to Shamel Y Alhorani

$268,500; 1182 S Parkside Dr Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Mitchell Kazuk to Myeong Su Park

$256,500; 587 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by James A Mazik to Georgi Boshnakov

$256,000; 1379 E Baronet Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ryan Trust to David Mitera

$225,000; 97 W Hamilton Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Margaret Sheehy to James Sheehy

$197,000; 16 W Fern Ct Unit 16-204, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Krista Knaus to Ihsan Mirza

$155,000; 1100 E Randville Dr Unit 207, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Danielson Trust to Yaroslav Vilotnik

$137,000; 524 E Spruce Dr Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Tong Park to Rebecca L Howe

$127,500; 1351 N Winslowe Dr Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Michael R Max to Pablo Josue Aguilar

$117,000; 1 E Dundee Quarter Dr Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Kassandra Pinedo Murillo to Samuel Huaripata

Prospect Heights

$630,000; 503 Nawata Place, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Esta Lee Sampson to Arthur J Ciszek

$360,000; 909 E Wildwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Theiszmann Trust to Daniel Cezar Petrovici

$282,000; 810 E Camp Mcdonald Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Matthew H Bowne to Ivan Kamburov

$150,000; 1190 Cove Dr Unit 150C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Svetlana Mironchuk to Alejandro Mathew Tinajero

$137,500; 866 Cider Ln Unit 13308, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Jan S Dworak to Maria Alcaide

$120,500; 18 E Old Willow Rd Unit 219N, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Brill Joint Tenancy Trust to Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste

$112,000; 828 E Old Willow Rd Unit 8-112, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Reinalda Lechuga Barragan

$108,000; 830 E Old Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Robert D Cullum to Welcom Home Realty Group LLC

Rolling Meadows

$315,000; 1832 Vermont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Pizzato Trust to Gary L Francis

$295,000; 3003 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Randall Zmed to Judith A Fishman

$276,000; 2 Chichester On Asbury, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Mildred W Bobus to Cynthia Watson

$129,500; 2400 Algonquin Rd Unit 3, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Gabrille Uvelli to Sean Duke

$76,500; 3325 Kirchoff Rd Unit 3C, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Matthew Gruenfeld to Kendall Partners Ltd

Roselle

$464,000; 216 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Timberleaf LLC to Joseph R Stephens

$163,000; 980 Cross Creek Dr N Unit BB1, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Patricia A Bartolomel to Mr Milo Investments LLC

Schaumburg

$690,000; 1306 Montclaire Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Dilipbhai R Patel to Romy Patel

$650,000; 19 Dana Catherine St., Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Laurence Kelly to Mark A Jaskiewicz

$480,000; 851 Spring Cove Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Koda Trust to Jonathan Jian Xie

$395,000; 6121 N Emerson St., Rosemont; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Edward A Muszynski to Lisa C Stephens

$395,000; 464 Linsey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Yagoda Trust to Jacob H Duvall

$375,000; 1235 W Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Ana M Reyes Gamez to Zakir Hussain Shaik

$340,000; 327 S Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Demetrios Memtsas to Damari Monserrate

$295,000; 1501 Arlington Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Hpa Borrower 2020 D Tl LLC to Walter Bonilla

$258,000; 405 Hickory Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Galmaka Rentals Inc

$248,000; 121 Bright Ridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Gunilla M Goulding to Tingting Zeng

$235,000; 2450 Charleston Dr Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Michelle Greenfield to Zofia Marszalik

$232,500; 103 Burr Oak Ln Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Alien J Redmond to Veronica Helen Foss

$210,000; 2621 College Hill Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Ronald F Wirth to Giridhar Dayaneni

$186,000; 1066 Glouchester Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Melissa A Mrkvicka to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$175,000; 614 Tralee Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Armanda Keci to Grant E Vanparys

$170,000; 1924 Wright Blvd Unit A, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by John Giannini Sr to Jose Luis Mora

$140,000; 1926 Prairie Sq Unit 305, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Charles Johnson to Manuel F Lopez

$135,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 511, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Bohdan Zanevych

$130,000; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 300 409, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Mwandu F Siajunza to Hasibe Chobanova

$121,000; 1919 Prairie Sq Unit 109, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Mark W Anderson to Chang Lee

Streamwood

$360,000; 18 Ascot Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Rong H Zhou to Mohammad Ataei

$345,000; 934 Oak Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Pedro Valdes

$312,000; 202 Somerset Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Justyna Bochnak to Patrick Gibbons

$299,000; 208 Greenbriar Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Vicente Camarena to Dorina Badino Berger

$260,000; 25 Colonial Ct Unit 25, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Ketul Patel to Syed M Zaidi

$240,000; 1420 N Green Meadows Blvd., Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Matthew A Eigenhauser to John P Loerzel

$230,000; 164 Heritage Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Agent Equity Partners LLC to Demyan Zaslutskyy

$225,000; 11 Adams Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Susan A Wrzeszcz to Vaibhav Dhanani

$187,000; 741 W Streamwood Blvd Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Margaret Mccolgin Trust to Casey Mongillo

$175,000; 106 Innsbrook Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Darlene Gourley to Cheryl Lynn Giunti

Wheeling

$487,500; 731 Eastchester Road, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Bohdan Hachynskyy to April L Tuason

$405,000; 1155 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Daniel Passarello

$345,000; 745 W Highgoal Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Susan Moenning to Jamie Joyce Nazal

$335,000; 928 Pebble Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Shukurulla Agzamov to Muhammad Hasan Munir

$325,000; 635 W Paddock Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Lauren Neumann to Lambert B Brown

$320,000; 720 S Merle Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 14, 2022, by Piotr Miklasiewicz to Kay E W Anderson

$271,000; 274 Edgewood Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Robett Devirion to Dmitry Reyfman

$265,000; 329 Fletcher Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Ignacio Carvajal to Brandon M Cohen

$235,000; 607 Barberry Lane, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 12, 2022, by Shamiran B Israel to Erica Wisdom

$197,500; 1159 Middlebury Ln Unit C1, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Gail A Fischer to Carl Booth

$180,500; 852 Colonial Dr Unit C, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 13, 2022, by Rakesh Patel to Araceli Teran

$180,000; 1324 Zee Court, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 16, 2022, by Asghar Khan to Deiotre Stoken

$172,000; 675 Cleo Ct Unit 675, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Mindy Seo to Harshil Patel

$165,000; 1525 Sander Ct Unit 314, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 9, 2022, by Stacy L Golden to Victor Bell

$165,000; 1223 Quincy Court, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 19, 2022, by Octavio Espinoza to Andrey Sokolov

$139,500; 541 Vail Court, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 8, 2022, by Rafael Ramos to Omar Zaragoza Moreno

$100,000; 100 Deborah Ln Unit 7A, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 15, 2022, by Nikolay Zabezhinskiy to Mujtaba Wahidi

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.