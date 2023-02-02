Pop-up food giveaway Saturday in Round Lake Park

A pop-up food giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Avon Township office, 433 E. Washington St. in Round Lake Park.

The event, held in cooperation with Community Action Partnership of Lake County, offers free fresh produce and nonperishable items and grains, while supplies last.

Another pop-up is scheduled at the same time and place on Feb. 18.

CAP of Lake County also offers food giveaways from 10 to 11 a.m. every other Tuesday at its office, 2424 Washington St., Waukegan. The next events are Feb. 14 and 28.

CAP offers home heating bill assistance and other services. Visit https://caplakecounty.org for more information.