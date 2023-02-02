Palatine winter brush collection begins Monday

The Palatine Public Works Department will conduct its annual winter curbside brush collection starting on Monday, Feb. 6, weather permitting.

Residents are asked to have all loose brush set out at the curb by 7 a.m. on that day. Crews will make only one pass down each street.

Brush must be 8 inches or less in diameter to accommodate the chipper. Firewood, tree stumps and root balls will not be accepted because of the potential to damage the chipper. Branches should be as long as possible with cut ends facing the street, without impeding traffic. Clean Christmas trees (without lights or decorations) will be accepted.

The collection may be delayed due to snow. An announcement will be made if the pickup needs to be rescheduled due to poor weather conditions. For more information, call public works at (847) 705-5200.