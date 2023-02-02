Man gets 4½-year prison term for DUI crash that killed baby

A Carpentersville man has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison for a crash that killed a baby.

Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo pronounced the sentence Jan. 27 for Brayer Arias-Colazo, who pleaded guilty in November to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Kane County court records.

Authorities alleged Arias-Colazo had a blood-alcohol concentration of .099 on Nov. 3, 2016, and was going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone, when he crashed into another vehicle on Route 25 in Barrington Hills.

Three people were injured, and 5-month-old Merediz Lambert was killed. Merediz's mother, Gina Lambert, later alleged in a lawsuit that Arias-Colazo was driving without his headlights on, so she did not see him when she was making a left turn at Silverstone Drive.

Arias-Colazo, 29, was not charged until April 2018.

As part of his plea agreement, charges of reckless homicide and speeding were dismissed.