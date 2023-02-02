Man gets 3½ years in prison for punching woman in Geneva bar

A man tried and convicted in absentia on charges he sucker-punched a woman in a Geneva bar has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison.

Kane County Judge David Kliment pronounced the sentence Jan. 25 for David A. Hietschold, 43, of the 4200 block of Bargo Lane in Morris.

A jury convicted Hietschold in October on two counts of aggravated battery. Hietschold did not attend his trial or sentencing hearing, and Kliment has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities said Hietschold was at Third Street Station, in the 300 block of Crescent Place, at about 9 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021, when he walked to the opposite end of the bar, stood behind the woman and punched her in the head without provocation, knocking her out.

Hietschold and the victim had not previously met, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about Hietschold or his whereabouts is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at (630) 232-4736.