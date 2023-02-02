Barrington-area economic summit set for Wednesday

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce will host an economic summit, "State of the Greater Barrington Area," from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St. in Barrington.

Village officials from Barrington and surrounding communities will update local business leaders and the community on current economic conditions and what lies ahead for the area.

The public is invited to attend the event, which includes pastries, coffee, networking and the program. Cost to attend is $10. Register at www.BarringtonChamber.com.

Confirmed speakers to date include: Barrington Village Manager Scott Anderson; Barrington Hills Village President Brian Cecola; Deer Park Village President Greg Rusteberg; Killdeer Village President Nandia Black; Lake Barrington Village Administrator Karen Daulton-Lange; Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob; North Barrington Village President Eleanor Sweet McDonnell; Port Barrington Village President Keith Vogeler; and South Barrington Village President Paula McCombie.