A 50 degree swing in temperatures? Below zero temps tonight, warmer this weekend

A wind chill advisory has been issued for some parts of the suburbs that lasts into Friday, but meteorologists say the cold snap will be brief and expect temperatures to rise into the 40s by Sunday. Associated Press File Photo

The Chicago area could see a 50 degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

That all begins tonight when thermometers are expected to dip to as low as 10 below zero in some areas and bring wind chills that could reach 25 below zero as well.

The colder temperatures are expected in northern suburbs where a wind chill advisory has been issued, forecasts indicate.

Highs Friday are expected to hover in the teens and drop down to negative numbers again Friday night, forecasts show.

On Saturday, warmer air should move into the area with highs expected in the upper 30s in some suburbs with breezy conditions throughout the day.

Expect temperatures to hover around the freezing point Saturday night as well.

The forecast Sunday calls for temperatures in the mid-40s for parts of the suburbs farther away from Lake Michigan and potentially warmer days later in the week with "above average temperatures expected to last through the week," meteorologists said.