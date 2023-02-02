A 50 degree swing in temperatures? Below zero temps Friday, warmer this weekend

Temperatures again are expected to fall below zero Friday, but meteorologists say the cold snap will be brief and expect temperatures to rise into the 40s in some parts of the suburbs by Sunday. Associated Press File Photo

The Chicago area could see a 50-degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

That all began overnight, when thermometers were expected to dip to as low as 10 below zero in some areas and bring wind chills that could reach 25 below zero.

The colder temperatures are expected in northern suburbs, where a wind chill advisory has been issued, forecasts indicate.

Highs Friday are expected to hover in the single digits before a warmup begins late in the day, forecasts show.

On Saturday, warmer air should move into the area with highs expected in the upper 30s in some suburbs with breezy conditions throughout the day. Expect temperatures to hover around the freezing point Saturday night.

The forecast Sunday calls for temperatures in the mid-40s for parts of the suburbs farther away from Lake Michigan and potentially warmer days next week with "above average temperatures expected to last through the week," meteorologists said.