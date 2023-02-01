Woman charged with concealing death of mother found in freezer in Portage Park
Updated 2/1/2023 10:18 PM
A woman has been charged with concealing the death of her 96-year-old mother, whose body was found in a freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home earlier this week.
Eva Michalski, 69, was taken into custody shortly after police on a well-being check found the body of Regina Michalski around 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street.
It was not known how long her mother, Regina Michalski, had been dead. Neighbors said Eva Michalski had told conflicting stories in recent months: that her mother was in a nursing home in another state; that she was still living at home and doing fine; that she had died.
