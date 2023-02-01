Naperville man struck by car, killed near Edward Hospital

A Naperville man was struck by a car and killed Wednesday afternoon near Edward Hospital, police said.

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to Brom Drive and Martin Avenue, where the 77-year-old man, who hasn't been identified pending family notification, had been crossing Brom when he was hit by an SUV driven by a 48-year-old man from Romeoville, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. The SUV driver was not hurt.

The intersection was closed until just before 4 p.m.; police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.