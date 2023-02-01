Man with weapon detained at Kane County Judicial Center
Updated 2/1/2023 10:54 AM
A man is in custody after being found with a weapon this morning at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles, sheriff's police said.
Authorities did not describe the weapon, but said no injuries have been reported.
"This is an isolated incident," sheriff's police said. "There is no threat to the public."
Sheriff's deputies remain on the scene and are advising those in the area or traveling to the judicial center to use caution because of the police presence.
