Man charged after threatening to hurt himself with scissors at Kane County courthouse

A Batavia man was arrested Wednesday at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles after authorities say he grabbed a pair of scissors at the public defender's office and threatened to harm himself.

Daeshawn Clemons, 20, is charged with unlawful possession of a knife with intent to use, possession of a weapon in a government building, disorderly conduct and reckless conduct, Kane County sheriff's police said.

According to sheriff's police, Clemons was in the public defender's office about 9:21 a.m. Wednesday when he learned that a warrant had been issued for his arrest and became distraught.

He grabbed a pair of scissors off a desk and held it to his throat, authorities said. After de-escalation techniques and orders failed to get Clemons to drop the scissors, deputies used an electric stun device to disable him, sheriff's police said.

Clemons was treated at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for injuries, then booked in the Kane County jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

No public defenders, courthouse workers or police were injured.

Clemons had a court date Wednesday morning on a 2022 domestic violence charge, according to court records.