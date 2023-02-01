Chicago man ejected from vehicle after crash near Huntley
Updated 2/1/2023 1:40 PM
Illinois State Police officials said a 41-year-old Chicago man was seriously injured late Tuesday when the SUV he was driving on Interstate 90 crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer near Huntley, ejecting him from the vehicle.
Authorities said the man was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
