 

Chicago man ejected from vehicle after crash near Huntley

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 2/1/2023 1:40 PM

Illinois State Police officials said a 41-year-old Chicago man was seriously injured late Tuesday when the SUV he was driving on Interstate 90 crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer near Huntley, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Authorities said the man was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

 

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

