U-46 Superintendent Sanders leaving district to become state superintendent of education

Elgin Area School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders Tuesday was named the next state superintendent of education.

Sanders will assume his new duties in late February.

"The U-46 school board is sad to see Superintendent Sanders leave, but knows the children of the state of Illinois will benefit form his leadership at the Illinois State Board of Education," U-46 school board President Sue Kerr said in a statement. "We wish him the best in this next chapter of his life."

Sanders was appointed to lead the state's second-largest school district in 2014.

Kerr noted Sanders' numerous accomplishments including expansion of the district's dual language program, launching a full-day kindergarten program, starting a dual credit program with Elgin Community College, undergoing a facilities study to identify building needs and growing the career pathways programs for high school students.

"Dr. Tony Sanders has distinguished himself as a visionary leader and passionate advocate for students and educators," said Steven Isoye, ISBE board chairman. "As the superintendent of one of Illinois' largest school districts, he intimately understands the strengths, the policy history and the challenges of our public schools.

"At U-46, he has championed equity, expanded opportunities for students, and brought innovative new programs to the district. The board looks forward to his leadership; we are confident he will build on our record-high graduation rates and college and career readiness to continue leading Illinois' schools in a positive direction."

Sanders replaces Carmen Ayala, who concluded her four years as state superintendent Tuesday. Ayala, who was named state superintendent in 2019, was Illinois' first female and first Latina to serve as state superintendent of education. She is retiring after 40 years in public education.

ISBE Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip will serve as interim state superintendent during the transition.