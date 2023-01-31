Santos temporarily steps down from House committees amid ethics issues

Rep. George Santos, a New York Republican, told colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues Tuesday he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, a move that comes amid a host of ethics issues and a day after he met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to two fairly low-profile panels, the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Still, his arrival has left GOP leadership frequently answering questions about the congressman rather than on their priorities for the coming months.

In a prepared statement, Santos said he wanted to focus on serving his constituents "without distraction."

"I want to personally thank Speaker McCarthy for meeting with me to discuss the matter and allowing me to take time to properly clear my name before returning to my committees," Santos said. "To my constituents, I remain committed to serving the district, and delivering results for both New York's Third Congressional District and for the American people."

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Olka., said the decision was well-received from the GOP conference, saying "I think it was the appropriate thing to do and I was proud of him for getting up and doing this."

McCarthy met with Santos on Monday night, but did not disclose their conversation.

"You'll see," McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol.

The questions surrounding Santos go beyond his misrepresentations to voters, but also whether his congressional campaign followed the law in its reporting to the Federal Election Commission. There have been lingering questions about irregularities in his campaign committee's financial reports and the source of Santos' wealth.

If Santos' campaign is found to have knowingly and willfully made any "materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation" on its paperwork, it could potentially face criminal charges, the FEC said in a letter to the campaign last week.

Republicans described the decision by Santos to temporarily step down from the two House panels as voluntary. Rep. Roger Williams, the chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, said he was surprised.

"The bottom line is that he's chosen to be off committees until his situation gets handled at a level that he's comfortable with," Williams said.

Democrats have been highly critical of Santos as well as McCarthy for his efforts to oust three Democratic lawmakers from committee assignments while at the same time appointing Santos, who has lied so thoroughly to his constituents about his background.

"The hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. "This is a Republican speaker who is seating a human fraud, George Santos, on committees, a serial fabricator about every part of his existence."

McCarthy blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, from being reappointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, though they will be able to serve on other committees. He's also committed to removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from serving on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, though such a move would come to the full House for a vote, where undoubtedly Democrats would renew questions about the propriety of allowing Santos to sit on committees as their members are being removed.

McCarthy has little margin for error if he chooses to pursue her expulsion for remarks McCarthy has described as antisemitic regarding Israel. Shortly after Omar arrived in Congress in 2019, the House approved a resolution condemning antisemitism and other forms of bigotry -- without mentioning her by name -- after she made remarks that critics said accused Israel supporters of having dual allegiances.

At least two Republicans have said they won't vote for Omar's removal from the foreign affairs panel. They said Democrats were in the wrong for removing Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., from their committees two years ago. And Republicans were making a similar mistake when it came to Omar.

"Two wrongs do not make a right," said Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., adding, "Speaker McCarthy needs to stop 'bread and circuses' in Congress and start governing for a change."

"It's just wrong," said Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. "Let's stop ruining this place. Let's make it better."

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro and video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.