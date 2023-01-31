Reward offered for info on Naperville armed robbery
Updated 1/31/2023 5:14 PM
The Naperville Crime Stoppers group is offering a cash reward for information about a January armed robbery at a store.
Authorities say a man robbed a customer about 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.
The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black face mask. Anyone with information about case can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Article Comments
