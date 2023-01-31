Reward offered for info on Naperville armed robbery

Authorities are looking for this man, who they say on Jan. 5 robbed a customer at a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Crime Stoppers

The Naperville Crime Stoppers group is offering a cash reward for information about a January armed robbery at a store.

Authorities say a man robbed a customer about 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at a business on the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue.

The man was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black face mask. Anyone with information about case can call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or visit www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.