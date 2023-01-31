Report: Driver dead after car plunges into icy Aurora pond
Updated 1/31/2023 8:06 AM
The driver of a car that plunged into an icy pond in Aurora earlier today has died, according to a report from WGN News.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near South Eola and Montgomery roads, Aurora police said.
Multiple police officers attempted to rescue the driver, who was transported to a hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
