Pingree Grove man charged with 12 felonies after Carpentersville drug investigation

Police tracked Yobane Fernandez-Villa, 19, formerly of Carpenstersville, to his home on the 2300 block of Upland Road and tried to arrest him on Jan. 26.

Fernandez-Villa ran into his home and tried to flush a large amount of cocaine down a toilet, Carpentersville police said in a news release.

Authorities said they found a loaded Glock 21 handgun that had been stolen from Texas, as well as 1.77 kilos of cocaine, 1.781 grams of THC oil, a scale with suspected cocaine residue and approximately $7,300.

Fernandez-Villa had been driving a vehicle that had been stolen out of Chicago and had a counterfeit Vehicle Identification Number, according to the news release.

Fernandez-Villa is being held at the Kane County jail on $2 million bail. He would need to post $200,000 to be released pretrial.

His next court date is Thursday.