Musicians Swap Meet returns Feb. 5 in Bensenville

Bring that old guitar, broken amp, unused pedals or any other musical equipment to the annual Musicians Swap Meet on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The swap meet will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hide Away Cafe & Lounge, 207 W. Main St. in Bensenville. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event.

Affordable instruments, amplifiers and musical accessories for the starting or professional musician will be offered for sale or trade.

Price guides and appraisals will be available. There also will be local shops displaying their wares.

Admission is free but bring a donation of nonperishable food or sealed personal hygiene items for the Bensenville-Wood Dale Food Pantry. The pantry has been serving the needy for more than 40 years and currently helps more than 1,000 individuals monthly in the Bensenville, Elmhurst and Wood Dale areas.

For more information on the pantry, visit www.bwdfp.org or call (630) 766-9382.