 

Musicians Swap Meet returns Feb. 5 in Bensenville

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/31/2023 11:41 AM

Bring that old guitar, broken amp, unused pedals or any other musical equipment to the annual Musicians Swap Meet on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The swap meet will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hide Away Cafe & Lounge, 207 W. Main St. in Bensenville. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event.

 

Affordable instruments, amplifiers and musical accessories for the starting or professional musician will be offered for sale or trade.

Price guides and appraisals will be available. There also will be local shops displaying their wares.

Admission is free but bring a donation of nonperishable food or sealed personal hygiene items for the Bensenville-Wood Dale Food Pantry. The pantry has been serving the needy for more than 40 years and currently helps more than 1,000 individuals monthly in the Bensenville, Elmhurst and Wood Dale areas.

For more information on the pantry, visit www.bwdfp.org or call (630) 766-9382.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 