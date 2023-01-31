How social service groups can get city funding in Des Plaines

Nonprofit social service agencies serving Des Plaines residents can apply for city funding.

Each year, the city supports organizations that provide programs for local residents. Groups offering food, shelter, clothes, child care, mental health services, domestic violence services and more are eligible.

The application and more information are available online at bit.ly/3WNsxtc.

Applications are due to the city's Health and Human Services Division by March 1. Funding recommendations will be made at the April 17 city council meeting.