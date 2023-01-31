Hanover Park teen accused of threating to kill students at Glenbard North

A Hanover Park teen was charged with disorderly conduct after threatening to kill a student and his friend Monday at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, authorities said Tuesday.

Bail was set at $15,000 for Syed Haider, 18, of the 4400 block of Jefferson Street. As a condtion of his bond, he is prohibited from entering Glenbard North, where he is a student, and other District 87 schools, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Authorities said that on Monday morning, Haider approached a student, whom he did not know, in a bathroom, said he had knives and threatened that he and his friends were going to kill the student and his friend in the lunchroom.

The school contacted the Carol Stream Police Department, and Haider was arrested later that day.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said any threat of school violence will be taken serisoualy.

"Students have got to understand that school threats are no joking matter and can have a chilling effect, not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the entire community," Berlin said in the news release.

Haider's next court appearance is set for Feb. 27.