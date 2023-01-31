Driver dies after two-vehicle crash near Bensenville

A Romeoville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 294 near Bensenville Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said 61-year-old Scott A. McGuire was driving southbound on I-294. in a single lane separated from other traffic lanes by construction barriers when he suddenly veered to the right just after 1:20 p.m. and struck traffic separation barriers.

The force of the impact caused McGuire's 2014 Chevrolet Equinox to spin around. It was then struck head-on by a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500. McGuire's vehicle went airborne and landed on the driver's side, authorities said.

McGuire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Daniel I. Moore, 35, of Bellwood, was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. His condition is unknown.

Moore was cited for driving on a suspended license and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.