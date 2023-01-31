 

Cold snap expected to break Wednesday, but temperatures could plunge again later in week

  • A person wisely bundled up before heading out Tuesday morning in Elgin, as temperatures fell below zero throughout the suburbs overnight. The cold snap is expected to break Wednesday, but chilly weather could be back as soon as Thursday night, forecasters say.

      A person wisely bundled up before heading out Tuesday morning in Elgin, as temperatures fell below zero throughout the suburbs overnight. The cold snap is expected to break Wednesday, but chilly weather could be back as soon as Thursday night, forecasters say. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/31/2023 12:33 PM

The suburbs woke up to a deep freeze Tuesday, as temperatures plunged overnight to as low as -10 in some far western communities.

The good news is the subzero temperatures aren't expected to last long, according to the National Weather Service.

 

A modest warm-up is expected Wednesday and Thursday, when high temperatures in the mid-30s are in the forecast, the weather service predicts.

A sharp cold front will sweep through the region Thursday night, bringing a brief snap of colder weather Friday, with a low of 0 degrees and a high perhaps only in the single digits.

The weekend is expected to bring more moderate temperatures, with highs in the low 30s. The next strong chance of precipitation is Tuesday, with midafternoon snow showers in the forecast.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 