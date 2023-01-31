Cold snap expected to break Wednesday, but temperatures could plunge again later in week

The suburbs woke up to a deep freeze Tuesday, as temperatures plunged overnight to as low as -10 in some far western communities.

The good news is the subzero temperatures aren't expected to last long, according to the National Weather Service.

A modest warm-up is expected Wednesday and Thursday, when high temperatures in the mid-30s are in the forecast, the weather service predicts.

A sharp cold front will sweep through the region Thursday night, bringing a brief snap of colder weather Friday, with a low of 0 degrees and a high perhaps only in the single digits.

The weekend is expected to bring more moderate temperatures, with highs in the low 30s. The next strong chance of precipitation is Tuesday, with midafternoon snow showers in the forecast.