Algonquin library starts conversation club for English language learners

The Algonquin Area Public Library District, in partnership with Literacy Connection of Elgin and the Congregational Church of Algonquin, is offering adults the opportunity to practice their English skills with a tutor.

The group meets from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, starting Feb. 14, at the Congregational Church of Algonquin, 109 Washington St.

There is no charge and no registration is required.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit the library's website at AAPLD.org or call Kate Cundiff at (847) 458-3144.