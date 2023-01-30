Tollway board chairwoman steps down after a year due to health issues

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comThe Illinois tollway's new chairwoman Dorothy Abreu sits down at her first board meeting.

Illinois tollway Board Chairwoman Dorothy Abreu is stepping down, officials said Monday citing health issues.

Abreu, a banker from Chicago, was recruited by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lead the board last February following a power struggle between the former chairman and former executive director.

Pritzker's office announced the move, wishing Abreu and her family well "as she leaves to focus on her health challenges."

"I appreciate Dorothy's service and dedication to both the tollway and the people of Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement. "Her work has undoubtedly improved our infrastructure and she is leaving the tollway in a strong financial and operational position."

"The past 11 months leading the Illinois Tollway have been a tremendous journey for me," Abreu said in a statement. "As I promised on Day 1, I have conducted my affairs with integrity and strived to provide transparency with all stakeholders. I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped oversee the tollway and the more than 1,200 dedicated employees that make it great."

Tollway Vice Chairman Jim Connolly will take over as acting chairman until a replacement is found for Abreu.

Abreu succeeded former Chairman Will Evans who left the agency in February 2022 amid friction with former Executive Director Jose Alvarez, who departed the tollway in March 2022.