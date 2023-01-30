Park Ridge-Niles District 64 board member resigns

Leadership changes at Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 are continuing.

Just about a week after embattled Superintendent Eric Olson announced he'll resign in June, the district revealed board member Nicole Woitowich has stepped down from her post after less than two years on the job.

She is the second board member to resign in less than a year. Rebecca Little did so in February 2022.

Woitowich resigned effective immediately in a letter Friday to board President Denise Pearl.

A Park Ridge resident who was elected in April 2021, Woitowich called serving on the board an honor but said she's "no longer able to dedicate the time that is necessary for this role."

Woitowich also thanked Olson for his leadership and wished the board well.

The remaining board members have 60 days to appoint a successor who will serve until the election in April 2025. A search timeline is being developed, according to a statement on the district website.

Olson announced his resignation last week, citing unspecified "irreconcilable differences."

District 64 board meetings have been contentious for years. Olson and board members have drawn fire from some members of the community over COVID-19 mitigations, a plan to launch all-day kindergarten classes and an aborted plan to reschedule a winter holiday concert to spring 2023, as well as other issues.

During a meeting last Thursday, the board voted 4-3 to formally accept Olson's resignation. Woitowich was among the members who voted against it.

Eight candidates are seeking four seats on the board in the April 4 election. Six of the hopefuls are competing for three seats with 4-year terms. A separate contest for a two-year term drew two candidates.