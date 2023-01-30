Naperville man seriously injured in two-car crash

A 77-year-old Naperville man was hospitalized Monday morning after he drove through a red light and caused a crash in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Olesen Drive in Naperville, police said.

The man, whose name was not released by authorities, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Naperville police.

Officials said the man was driving an Audi north on Olesen Drive and ran the red light at the intersection with Chicago Avenue just before 8:51 a.m. The Audi crashed into a westbound Cadillac, which was being driven by a 74-year-old Naperville man. The 74-year-old was not hospitalized, according to Naperville police.

Traffic was rerouted until about 11 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.