How to send a Valentine's Day balloon to DuPage Care Center seniors

The DuPage Care Center is inviting community members to send Valentine's Day balloons to residents of the county-owned nursing home.

For $4.50, people can have a heart-shaped balloon delivered to a Care Center resident on Valentine's Day.

The balloon sale is a fundraiser for the resident recreation fund, which provides programs and activities to improve the quality of life of people living at the Care Center. Residents include seniors and people with disabilities.

In the past, the public has sent more than 800 balloons to decorate resident rooms and corridors on Valentine's Day. Volunteers and staff deliver the balloons to residents. The helium balloons are recycled after being used.

"Every year, this fundraiser brings smiles to residents' faces and helps to warm their hearts and lift their spirits," Greg Schwarze, chair of the county board's human services committee, said in a statement. "It's a great tradition and we are excited about continuing it this year."

Balloon donations will be accepted until Feb. 10 and may be ordered online at dpccfoundation.org.

For more information, call (630) 784-4303 or email linda.gray@dupageco.org.