Cook County seeks suburban poll workers for April 4 election

The Cook County Clerk's Office is seeking suburban residents who may be interested in working as an election judge for the upcoming April 4 election.

Election judges earn $200 and polling place technicians earn $365 for a day of service. Both assist voters and work to ensure that the polling place is running smoothly. Polling place technicians' pay is higher as they have additional responsibilities for voting equipment operations and setup.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to apply including veterans, college and high school students, and bilingual residents, as the clerk's office offers ballots to voters in 12 different languages. Applicants must complete a required training course in advance of the election. They must also be available to set up voting equipment and serve on Election Day from 5 a.m. until the polling places close at 7 p.m.

To apply to be a judge go to www.cookcountyclerk.com/work or call (312) 603-0970.

There are 1,430 precincts in suburban Cook County that require staffing by poll workers.