Arlington Heights launches improved village website
Updated 1/30/2023 11:12 AM
Arlington Heights has launched a new village website at www.vah.com with upgraded features intended to improve the user experience.
According to the village, the upgrade includes easy-to-use navigational menus; improved mobile responsiveness; improved search results; and improved accessibility options (see human icon in bottom right).
Feedback on how the village can further improve the website can be sent to communications@vah.com.
