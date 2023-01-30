 

Arlington Heights launches improved village website

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/30/2023 11:12 AM

Arlington Heights has launched a new village website at www.vah.com with upgraded features intended to improve the user experience.

According to the village, the upgrade includes easy-to-use navigational menus; improved mobile responsiveness; improved search results; and improved accessibility options (see human icon in bottom right).

 

Feedback on how the village can further improve the website can be sent to communications@vah.com.

