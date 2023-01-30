'A shocking loss': College student from Libertyville found dead Friday

Funeral services are planned this weekend for 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, a business student at Illinois State University whose body was found Friday night near a creek in Normal.

Listman, a senior business administration major, was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Thursday night and reported missing the next day by his roommates, according to school and police officials.

Police said the investigation included speaking with family and friends. Cellphone data and video from local businesses was gathered in an attempt to locate Listman, police said.

His body was found near a creek in the 900 block of North Main Street in Normal late Friday, police said, and pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Saturday morning by the McLean County Coroner's Office showed Listman died of "drowning, in the setting of cold exposure," according to a news release. A toxicology report is pending.

Foul play is not suspected but police did not provide further details.

In a message to the campus Saturday evening, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy offered condolences to those who knew Listman.

"Losing anyone is painful, but that pain is especially acute when we lose someone who is just starting their journey in life," she said in the statement. "Matthew's passing is a shocking loss to our tightknit College of Business community and he was be greatly missed."

Counseling services were made available for students, faculty and staff.

Listman graduated from Libertyville High School, where he participated in football and lacrosse, according to his obituary.

He had the ability to find good in everyone, loved being with others and genuinely took an interest in their lives, according to the obituary. He also was an animal lover who enjoyed being outdoors and in nature.

"He may have been the world's worst liar, which made you love him all the more," the obituary reads. "He was a true family man who cherished and nurtured each relationship."

He is survived by his parents, a sister, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville.

A funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Instead of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate.

