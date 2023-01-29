Top dog: Canines from across the country compete in Grayslake

Janet Parker of Jackson, Michigan, grooms Richard, a 9-month-old Chinese crested dog, on Sunday during the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Suzzie Bambule of downstate Manhattan shows Charlize, a 2-year-old English pointer, for a judge Sunday during the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Suzzie Bambule of downstate Manhattan holds Charlize, a 2-year-old English pointer, on Sunday during the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Kathi Boothe of Villa Park takes a photo of her grandchildren Sunday as they visit with Einstein, an Akita handled by Jennifer Fridrich of Huntley, during the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Avery Bryan of Marshfield, Wisconsin, holds Aster, his 9-month-old Chinese crested dog, Sunday during the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

More than 4,000 dogs from across the country traveled to Grayslake over the weekend for the Cool Cluster Dog Show at Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Thousands of canines, along with their human pals, traveled from across the country to the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake over the weekend to see who ranked as top dog at the Cool Cluster Dog Show.

"One of the reasons this Cluster is so successful is that all the top dogs in the country are here, from all over the United States," show Chairman Ken Murray of Island said, adding that about 4,150 dogs took part in the five days of competition that opened Wednesday and wrapped up Sunday.

Among the attendees were Janet Parker of Jackson, Michigan, and Richard, her 9-month-old Chinese crested dog.

"They're a ton of fun, they're like living with little clowns all the time," Parker said of Richard's breed, describing them as good companions. "I call them my herd of little Minions."

Suzzie Bambule of downstate Manhattan made sure her 2-year-old English pointer, Charlize, maintained proper form for judging on the show floor.

"It is a cool show," Bambule said. "You get to see a lot of dogs ... you're going to see a lot of good people from all over the country." Kathi Boothe of Villa Park took cellphone photos of her grandchildren visiting with Akita puppy Einstein, handled by Jennifer Fridrich of Huntley.

"They're just beside themselves," Boothe said of the grandchildren. "They're having such a good time."