Reception for outgoing District 214 superintendent on Feb. 9

Outgoing Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent David Schuler will be recognized at a reception Feb. 9. Daily Herald File Photo

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will host a public reception for outgoing Superintendent David Schuler Feb. 9 before the monthly school board meeting.

The reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights. A presentation and remarks are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Schuler, a one-time National Superintendent of the Year, is leaving District 214 after 17 years. He is executive director-designate at the Alexandria, Virginia-based AASA, the national School Superintendents Association.