Reception for outgoing District 214 superintendent on Feb. 9
Updated 1/29/2023 4:01 PM
Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will host a public reception for outgoing Superintendent David Schuler Feb. 9 before the monthly school board meeting.
The reception is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights. A presentation and remarks are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Schuler, a one-time National Superintendent of the Year, is leaving District 214 after 17 years. He is executive director-designate at the Alexandria, Virginia-based AASA, the national School Superintendents Association.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.