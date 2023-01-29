Naperville attorney appointed judge in DuPage County

Jennifer L. Barron of Naperville has been appointed as a circuit judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit in DuPage County, filling the vacancy created when Judge Linda E. Davenport was appointed to the 3rd District Appellate Court.

Barron will serve from Feb. 15 until Dec. 2, 2024.

Barron has had a solo practice since 2017, providing appellate representation in civil matters. She also has done free legal work for Prairie State Legal Services since 2015.