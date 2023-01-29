Gurnee police warn of scam involving fake cops

Gurnee police officials are warning of a phone scam involving people impersonating police officers.

Police said several residents have reported receiving calls from people claiming to be Gurnee officers demanding payment for supposed missed court dates.

The scammers pressure people to send money through gift cards or wire transfers. The calls appear genuine in part because the residents said their caller ID has identified the scam calls as coming from Gurnee police.

But police said the impersonators achieve that using a common technique known as spoofing. Police officials, the real ones, said they will never call residents to ask for money or payment through gift cards or wire transfers.